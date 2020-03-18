Blockchain Supply Chain Market By Top Leading Key Players like IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, AWS, Huawei, Bitfury, Auxesis Group
Blockchain technology is fast being integrated into many businesses across multiple purposes, in some cases transforming processes and businesses. The technology behind bitcoin, blockchain is a distributed, digital ledger which records communications in a series of blocks. It exists in multiple copies spread over various computers (nodes) – secure because each new block of transactions is linked back to previous blocks – making interfering practically impossible. The supply chain is one function that holds wonderful interest for the technology – in areas such as supplier payments, product traceability and contract bids and implementation. Blockchain has the potential to become the worldwide supply chain operating system – progressively security, refining transparency and making scalability.
The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market is accounted by 2027 growing at a CAGR of +81% during the forecast period.
Companies Profiled in this report includes IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, AWS, Huawei, Bitfury, Auxesis Group, TIBCO Software, BTL Group, Applied Blockchain, Guardtime, Nodalblock
After studying key companies, highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth. Six of the key geographies across of the world have been assessed in the report, viz. Asia-pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America. . The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report.
Scope of the Report
The research report categorizes the blockchain supply chain market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:
By Application
- Payment & Settlement
- Counterfeit Detection
- Product Traceability
- Smart contracts
- Risk & Compliance Management
- Others (Documentation and Rewards Management)
By Provider
- Application and Solution providers
- Middleware providers
- Infrastructure and protocols providers
What the research report offers:
- Market definition of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Blockchain Supply Chain
- Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.
- A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Blockchain Supply Chain
- Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.
- It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Blockchain Supply Chain
- Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts
- Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.
Table of Contents:
Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market Research Report 2020-2027
Chapter 1 Blockchain Supply Chain Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
…….CONTINUED FOR TOC
