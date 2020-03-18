Rising geriatric population is anticipated to be the key driver, due to susceptibility to numerous health issues including cardiovascular diseases (CVD), respiratory disorders, cancers, eye care problems, orthopedic disorders, etc. Increasing prevalence of these diseases has led to growing amount of work for the insurance companies. In order to handle such large volume of patients and claims data, and to assure rapid turnaround time, the payer companies need to invest in infrastructure, technology and skilled personnel, leading to higher operational cost which is expected to accelerate the healthcare payer BPO market. Claims processing services was leading product sector and accounted for more than 50% of the total healthcare payer BPO market share in 2015. Increased diffusion rate of insurance coverage across the developing and developed countries is the major driver.

Healthcare Payer BPO Market size was anticipated to grow at over +7% CAGR during forecast period.

The report gives a thorough overview of the present growth dynamics of the global Healthcare Payer BPO with the help of vast market data covering all important aspects and market segments. The report gives a birds’ eye view of the past and present trends as well the factors expected to drive or impede the market growth prospects of the Healthcare Payer BPO market in the near future.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Xerox Corporation, Accenture Wipro Limited, Hinduja Global Solutions, Exlservice Holdings, Hewlett-Packard, HCL Technologies Ltd, Genpact Limited

A new analytical research report has newly published by The Research Insights to its extensive repository. The global Healthcare Payer BPO market has been compiled through a blend of primary and secondary research. Moreover, it offers detailed investigations based on latest market trends, regional outlook, top key players, industrial feedback, different rules and regulations of government, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

