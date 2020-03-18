The Global Baby Care Products Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Baby Care product market is primarily driven by rising baby health concerns, including the incidence of skin diseases and the need for nutritional foods. However, growing concern over safety standards and lack of awareness are likely to dampen the growth of the industry.

– Innovative products with minimum environmental and health hazards, coupled with penetration in the untapped rural areas are likely to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period

Scope of the Report

The scope of the market includes baby diapers, soaps, shampoo, lotion, and creams, others. The other products include baby wipes, baby oil, baby toothbrush, Baby toothpaste, baby ear, and nail care products. By distribution channel, the market is categorized as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience stores, Online Retail, and Other Distribution Channels.

Key Market Trends

Baby Diapers Dominate the Market

Baby diapers held the maximum market share in the global market. More than half of the global baby diapers market is dominated by North America and European regions, However, with the rise in the average birth rate of approximately16.6% in developing markets, compared to 11.2% in developed markets, the baby diapers market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace. Fastest growing markets among the developed countries include India, Indonesia, Venezuela, Turkey and Mexico among others. The market penetration of baby diapers in the United States recorded the lowest due to stiff competition among key players and moderate product innovation. Among baby diapers, the diaper pants segment recorded the highest growth rate compared to previous years due to rising consumer awareness and ease of use.

Asia-Pacific is Leading in the Global markets

The global baby care products market is highly dominated by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for baby care products due to the rise in the birth rate. Increase in brand penetration and wide distribution network are a few factors driving the baby care products market globally. The rise in consumer awareness and an increase in investments by the key players such as Johnson and Johnson, Unilever among others.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the baby care product market focus on leveraging opportunities posed by emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific region, to expand their consumer base. Key players are investing in physical retail and promotions, to dilute the effect of single promotion. Omnichannel strategies are likely to drive the return on investment.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Baby Soaps

5.1.2 Baby Shampoo

5.1.3 Baby Diapers

5.1.4 Baby Lotion and Creams

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retailers

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Johnson and Johnson

6.4.2 DANONE Inc.

6.4.3 Nestle SA

6.4.4 Abbott Nutrition

6.4.5 Procter & Gamble Co.

6.4.6 Kimberly Clark Corp.

6.4.7 BABISIL

6.4.8 Unilever

6.4.9 Cotton Babies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

