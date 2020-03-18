Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Forecast and Growth 2019-2025
The global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Bosch
Continental
Denso
Delphi
Magna International
Autoliv
Volvo
Tesla Inc
Daimler AG
ZF TRW
WABCO
Toyota Motor
Audi AG
BMW Group
Honda Motor
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive
Volkswagen Group
Ford Motor
Market Segment by Product Type
Forward Collision Warning
Dynamic Brake Support
Crash Imminent Braking
Market Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) ?
- What R&D projects are the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market by 2029 by product type?
The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market.
- Critical breakdown of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
