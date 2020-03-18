Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Automotive Electronics Market various segments and emerging territory. Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Automotive Electronics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Automotive Electronics market. Global Automotive Electronics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Automotive Electronics. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Electronics have recently been incorporated on new automotive subsystems and have become standard implementation on many others. Such features as antilock braking systems and airbags could only be achieved practically through the use of electronics. These features are rapidly becoming standard features owing to strong pressures in the highly competitive automotive market. Electronic systems function to control, measure, or communicate. Automotive electronics enhances the engine control and provides higher safety, security and comfort in a vehicle.

Magna International (Canada), Continental AG (Germany), Bosch Group (Germany), Altera Corporation (United States), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Lear Corporation (United States), Delphi Automotive (Ireland), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Texas Instruments (United States), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Voxx International Corporation (United States) and Hyundai Mobis (South Korea). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Aisin Seiki (Japan), China TSP (China) and DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems (China).

The manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Safety Features in Modern Vehicles

Demand For In-Car Infotainment Systems

Market Trend

Developments in Vehicle Design

Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Lack of Understanding Regarding Interplay of Subsystems

Opportunities

Advanced and Digitized Technologies in Automobile Industry

Adoption of High-Volume Mainstream Implementations

Challenges

High Cost of Automotive Electronics

Geographically World Global Automotive Electronics markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Automotive Electronics markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

The companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Automotive Electronics Market have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.

by Type (Electronic Engine, Measuring Vehicle Performance, Driveline Control, Vehicle Motion Control, Safety and Convenience, Communication, Navigation), Application (Passenger Cars (Compact, Luxury, Mid-Sized, Premium), Commercial Vehicle (Light, Heavy)), Technology (Vehicle Electrification, Vehicle Connectivity (V2X), Autonomous Drive Capability (SAE-defined levels 1-5), Shared Mobility Services (MaaS)), System (Engine, Drivetrain (transmission, differential, axle), Suspension, Steering, Brakes, Instrumentation, Electrical/Electronic, Motion Control)

