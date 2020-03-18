The global alcoholic drinks packaging market was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 37 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Globally, growth in disposable income coupled with increased spending on recreational activities are major influencing factors that collectively lead to a growth of the alcohol consumption, which sequentially fuels the growth of the global alcoholic drinks packaging market over the forecast period.

– Major manufacturing companies in the alcohol industry follow attractive packaging formats which include ceramic glass bottles, whiskey pouches, bag-in-box, bag-in-tube, etc. Changing consumer preferences are also affecting the market significantly.

– Over the years, growing awareness amongst the brand manufacturers about differentiating their alcoholic products based on the packaging is also expected to contribute to the growth of the alcoholic drinks packaging market.

– However, fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market.

– Conventionally, European and American manufacturers are often referred to as the leading producers of alcohol beverages. However, with the rise in demand for Chinese beer and Japan’s whiskey, Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming a major market for alcoholic beverage production creating a massive demand for alcoholic drinks packaging solutions.

Scope of the Report

Beer packaging accounts for the largest section of glass bottles and containers packaging in the alcoholic beverages sector. This is primarily due to the high volume consumption of beer as compared to other beverages.

Key Market Trends

Glass Packing Accounts for Largest Share in the Market

– In this industry, glass is preferred owing to its inert nature, as it does not react with the alcohol keeping the chemical composition of the contents intact. This factor is given much importance in the alcoholic beverage industry, which operates on little product differentiation and is heavily dependent on the integrity of chemical composition to ensure that the stored liquid maintains its strength, aroma, and flavor.

– In addition to this, packaging innovation in wines and spirits, especially towards the premium products, is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period resulting in the growth of the overall glass bottles and containers market for the alcoholic beverages sector.

– Colored glass bottles are used for alcohol packaging as it protects the packed liquid from alteration caused by light. It is very important in the case of beer, which undergoes chemical changes in the presence of light and loses its quality.

– Amber colored bottles are most efficient in protection from light and therefore are in highest circulation. Few manufacturers also use green bottles for its perceived association with quality.

China Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

– Globally, China is one of the most significant consumer of alcoholic drinks. Though the sale of the Chinese rice liquor ‘Baijiu’ is still very prevalent, demand from the local customers for wine, imported beer, and spirits has been increasing over the past decade.

– Baijiu is China’s traditional spirit and, since 2017, Baijiu sales have risen by 38.5%, reaching USD 286.5 million. Imported wines are particularly popular in the country, especially red wines because red is synonymous with joy, luck, happiness, and wealth to Chinese consumers.

– Drinking alcohol has been traditionally accepted in the country during social events, such as the spring festival and wedding ceremonies. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages is now commonly consumed to relieve stress, facilitate social interaction and foster good relations between supervisors and employees.

– According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine consumption volume in China has increased by 64.2% from 2009 to 2017. With this growing demand for alcoholic beverages in the country, the demand for alcoholic drinks packaging market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Market is Fragmented due to the presence of Many Players. Some key players in the market include Mondi Group, Amcor, Terta Packing among others.

Some key recent developments in the market include:

-February 2018- Amcor Flexibles Kreuzlingen AG has filed a patent application for flexible multilayer packaging film with ultra-high barrier properties. The approval of the product could expand the product portfolio, especially for the food and beverage sector.

-November 2018- Krones has revised the modufill HES from the bottle the infeed, plus filling and closing, right through to bottle discharge under consideration of several technical and hygienic aspects.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Prosperity and Urbanization

4.3.2 Rising Innovations in Packaging Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.1.5 Other Materials

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Bottles

5.2.2 Metal Cans

5.2.3 Cartons

5.2.4 Jars

5.2.5 Pouches

5.2.6 Other Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Israel

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Ltd

6.1.2 Mondi Group

6.1.3 Ball Corporation(Rexam plc)

6.1.4 Saint Gobain SA

6.1.5 Tetra Laval(tetra Pack)

6.1.6 Crown Holdings Incorporated

6.1.7 Krones AG

6.1.8 Bemis Company, Inc.

6.1.9 Sidel Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

