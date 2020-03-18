This report on Aerospace Composites market 2019, studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information of consulting services which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant across the globe during 2019-2024.

The aerospace composites market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 7%, during the forecast period.

The characteristics of composites, like temperature and chemical resistance, light weight, high stiffness, dimensional stability, and flex performance, among others, have made their use popular in various aerospace components and structural applications.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585701

Reduced maintenance and longer design life, fewer parts, and reduced tooling and assembly costs are some of the reasons that drive the composites market in the aerospace industry.

The increasing investments in R&D of advanced composite materials by various aerospace companies, like General Electric, the Boeing Company, and Airbus SE ,among others, is also supporting the growth of the aerospace composites market.

Scope of the Report

The aerospace composites market includes all the applications of composites in military aircraft, commercial aircraft, general aviation aircraft, and spacecraft.

Key Market Trends

The Military Segment Dominates, in Terms of the Market Share

The military segment of the market is expected to record the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The composites used in military aircraft are lightweight, durable, and chemical and temperature resistant. The additional properties of composites used in military aircraft are ballistic and low detection-ability by radars. For instance, carbon and glass fibre-reinforced plastic laminates are used in Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in element, like vertical stabilizer, tailplane, flaps, and wings skin that account for approximately 40% weight of aircraft. Military helicopter blades are also made of composite materials, which makes it much lighter. The development of advanced materials and composite fibers, which decrease the detection rate and weight of the aircraft, is expected to drive the growth of the segments during the forecast period.

Currently, North America Holds the Major Share in the Aerospace Composites Market

North America is expected to remain the largest market, due to the augmentation in end-user industries, and an increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. The growth is mainly driven by increasing consumption of aerospace composites in exterior and interior parts in the commercial and military aircraft. The United States is the largest consumer of aerospace composites, globally, in terms of value and volume, and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period. The growth of the US aerospace composites market is attributed to the presence of giant players, such as Boeing and GE, along with the establishment of several new composite manufacturing facilities in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the market are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, and DuPont. The partnerships of the companies with OEMs for the development of components and parts of the aircraft, to increase the profitability of the end user, is expected to open new market opportunities to the existing players. Also, investments of companies into advanced composites for space-based applications may also help increase their market presence.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/aerospace-composites-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fiber Type

5.1.1 Glass Fiber

5.1.2 Carbon Fiber

5.1.3 Ceramic Fiber

5.1.4 Other Fiber Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.2.4 Space

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bally Ribbon Mills

6.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

6.4.3 Toho Tenax

6.4.4 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.5 SGL Carbon SE

6.4.6 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.7 Solvay SA

6.4.8 DuPont

6.4.9 Royal Ten Cate

6.4.10 Materion Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585701

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155