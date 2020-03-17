Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are XRHealth (United States), Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (United States), Firsthand Technology Inc. (United States), SYNCTHINK, Inc. (United States), ImmersiveTouch, Inc. (United States), Osso VR Inc. (United States), EchoPixel (United States), FundamentalVR (United Kingdom), SentiAR, Inc. (United States) and Proximie (United Kingdom)

Virtual reality in medical and healthcare has huge possibilities in the future which are limited only by creativity & ingenuity of creating and applying the technology. It has not just shifted the imagination of science fiction lovers but also clinical researchers and real-life medical practitioners. The virtual reality (VR) provides real life-like visuals for better practice and training to medical professionals and enhanced learning experience. Although, it is quite a new field in medicine and healthcare there are still surging great examples coming up about VR having positive effects on patients’ treatment and recovery especially in mental health treatment. It has a wide potential of developing new life-saving techniques and medicines along with helping training the doctors of the future. The market is approximately becoming worth upwards of USD 3.8 billion.

Market Trend

Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare is also being Used to Help Women get through Labour Pain

Emerging Use of Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare in their Conferences

The Adoption of Virtual reality in Medical Research for Developing Medicines

Market Drivers

Demand for Patients Suffering from Gastrointestinal, Cardiac, Neurological and Post-surgical Pain to Distract them from Painful Stimuli

Demand for Medical Training to Professionals for Enhanced Experience

Opportunities

Increased Fundings for Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare

Significant Improvement and Results of Using Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare in its upcoming Phase

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the report XRHealth (United States), Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (United States), Firsthand Technology Inc. (United States), SYNCTHINK, Inc. (United States), ImmersiveTouch, Inc. (United States), Osso VR Inc. (United States), EchoPixel (United States), FundamentalVR (United Kingdom), SentiAR, Inc. (United States) and Proximie (United Kingdom)

To comprehend Global Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Virtual Reality in Medicine and Healthcare by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

