Global negative pressure wound therapy market has been split into product, wound type and end user segments. Among the product types, single use NPWT devices are set to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.2% owing to portability feature, which simplifies ease of use. In the wound type segments surgical and traumatic wounds owned the largest market share of 47.68% in 2018. Surgical site infections (SSI) represent a major concern in overall healthcare, both in developed and developing parts of the world. Despite all efforts, SSI contributes to mortality in 75% of cases.

Global negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to reach USD 2,676.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Ageing demographics, high levels of unmet need and increasing patient expectations, upsurge in disease states such as diabetes and conditions including surgical site infections, obesity, and the resultant rise in the prevalence of chronic wounds are driving the global negative pressure wound therapy market.

Adroit Market Research report on global negative pressure wound therapy market gives an overall scenario of the market from 2015 to 2025, which incorporates assessment factors market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The market has been assessed for historic period 2015 to 2017, with 2018 the base year of estimation and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the market competition has been evaluated based on Porter’s five forces analysis, along with the depiction of the industry’s value chain. The report also offers a comprehensive assessment of the key players serving in the global negative pressure wound therapy market.

According to a recent update to a collaborative expert guidance document entitled “Strategies to Prevent Surgical Site Infections in Acute Care Hospitals”, surgical site infections are now the most common and costly form of healthcare associated infection (HAI), accounting for up to 20% of all HAIs and occurring in at least 5% of patients undergoing a surgical procedure. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is an important option for the advanced management of many wound types. Over the recent years, NPWT has revolutionized care for many patients with chronic and acute wounds and this success has prompted the development of new types of NPWT systems.

The global negative pressure wound therapy market has been segmented into product, wound type and end user. Product wise the market is broken down into conventional and single use NPWT devices. Based on wound type, the market is categorized into surgical and traumatic wounds, ulcers and burns. The ulcers segment is project to grow at a highest pace through 2025 with a CAGR of 5.3%. This report also studies the ulcers segment for diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and venous ulcers. Among hospitals and clinics, home care setting and others, hospitals and clinics are expected to emerge as the largest segment through 2025.

North America is expected to dominate the global negative pressure wound therapy market in 2025 with 45% market share in 2018; however, Asia Pacific will grow with a highest CAGR through the forecast period. North America has been a lucrative market due to population/epidemiology growth, market penetration supported by DRG changes and pricing pressure, particularly from hospitals and LTCs. In the U.S. and Europe, the players are strategizing to capture market share in acute care advance wound care by increasing direct sales force headcount, developing best-in-class pricing and tendering capabilities and segmenting customers by needs and behavior to tailor commercial model.

Major players in the global negative pressure wound therapy market are 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care , Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, and Medela among others.

