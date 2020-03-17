The market intelligence report on GIS Software is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Global GIS Software Market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. GIS Software industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Definition:

The intensive growth of digitalization coupled with networking has created major technological advancements in human-life such as geographic information systems (GIS). Moreover, the growing urbanization in addition to the surging adoption of GIS solutions in enterprise applications in emerging nations is the key factor boosting the demand for the global software geographic information system software market. This software help enterprises to identify problems that are related to usages of GIS to illuminate issues that are driven by geography. One of the main importance of this software is in military operations and government organizations. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency uses forensic remote sensing technology to check or examine various growing conditions of crop health with different fields. Thus with the growth of this market can also be attributed to the implantation of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) technology as well as the growing availability of spatial data and cloud technology. Inhibiting the total market growth. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand of This GIS Software in the Transportation Industry and The cumulating need for this Software for Developing Urbanization Globally.

Top Players in the Market are: Google (United States), Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (United States), Autodesk, Inc. (United States), Bentley System, Incorporated (United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Pitney Bowes Inc. (United States), Blue Marble Geographics (United States), Caliper Corporation (United States), General Electric Co. (United States), Oracle (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Manifold Software Limited (Hong Kong), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (United Kingdom), Geosoft Inc. (Canada) and SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. (China) etc

Overview of the Report of GIS Software

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand of This GIS Software in the Transportation Industry

The cumulating need for this Software for Developing Urbanization Globally

Market Trend

Rising Trend of Making Smart Cities and Infrastructures

Integration of Geospatial Technology with Mainstream Technologies for Business Intelligence

The Widespread Adoption of Smart Technology and the IoT

Restraints

Regulations and Legal Issues

High Cost and Availability of Open-Source GIS Software

Opportunities

The cumulating demand for cloud computing in GIS software is booming the opportunity in this market. In addition to that huge opportunities, owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT coupled with the advent of technologies such as geospatial AI, and 4D GIS software are developing new pathways in the market to boom this industry.

Challenges

Integration of GIS Technology with other Technologies and The Communication Gap Between Developers and End-Users

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global GIS Software is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Desktop GIS, Web GIS, Mobile GIS, Server GIS, Specialized GIS (Image Classification and Lidar), Others), Application (Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Navigation, Manipulation, Management, Query and Analysis, Visualization, Others), Component Type (Software, Services (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS))), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-Users Industry (Defense and Government Organisations, Agricultural, Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Organizational Structure (Small Size Organisation, Medium Size Organisation, Large Size Organisation), Devices (Desktop, Mobile)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze GIS Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global GIS Software development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global GIS Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the GIS Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the GIS Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the GIS Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the GIS Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the GIS Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, GIS Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global GIS Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

