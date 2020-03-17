Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2019-2025
Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Viewpoint
Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Sulzer Limited
Metso Oyj
Alfa Laval AB
Siemens AG
FMC Technologies Inc.
Pentair
General Electric Company
Flowserve Corporation
Atlas Copco AB
Technip SA
Tenaris SA
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Doosan Group
OAO TMK
Wrtsil
Market Segment by Product Type
Oil and Gas Static Equipment
Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment
Market Segment by Application
Valves
Boilers
Heat Exchangers
Shell and Tube
Air Cooled
Compressors
Turbines
Pumps
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market report.
