Sleep Testing Services Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Sleep Testing Services market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Diagnostic Services Home Sleep Testing In-Lab Testing Electroencephalogram Full Polysomnography CPAP/BiPAP Titration Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT)

Treatment monitoring Obstructive Sleep Apnea Insomnia Restless Legs Syndrome Circadian Rhythm Sleeping Disorders Narcolepsy Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep disorder



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Sleep Centers

Home Care Settings

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, sleep centers, and home care setting of which, the home care setting segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Eastern Europe Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

The Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Europe and Asia-Pacific markets are expected to gain 100 and 140 BPS respectively over the forecast period. However, North America market accounted for highest share in the global market in 2015 due to increasing trend of the shift to HST across North America, which is expected to reduce demand for in-lab testing.

