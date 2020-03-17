Sleep Testing Services Market Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2026
Global Sleep Testing Services Market by Companies:
segmented as follows:
- Diagnostic Services
- Home Sleep Testing
- In-Lab Testing
- Electroencephalogram
- Full Polysomnography
- CPAP/BiPAP Titration
- Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
- Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT)
- Treatment monitoring
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Insomnia
- Restless Legs Syndrome
- Circadian Rhythm Sleeping Disorders
- Narcolepsy
- Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep disorder
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Hospitals
- Sleep Centers
- Home Care Settings
By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, sleep centers, and home care setting of which, the home care setting segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.
On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- The Middle East & Africa
- GCC countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Europe and Asia-Pacific markets are expected to gain 100 and 140 BPS respectively over the forecast period. However, North America market accounted for highest share in the global market in 2015 due to increasing trend of the shift to HST across North America, which is expected to reduce demand for in-lab testing.
Key features of this report
- Drivers and restraints
- Latest product innovations and key developments in the market
- Analysis of business strategies of top players
- Sleep testing services market estimates and forecast
