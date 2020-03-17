The global Security Labels market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Security Labels market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Security Labels market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Security Labels across various industries.

The Security Labels market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of security labels as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the security labels market. Porter’s Analysis for the global security labels market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global security labels market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the security labels market.

The product type considered in the security labels market study includes holographic, barcode, RFID, NFC tags, and others including (QR code etc.). Of these, the barcode segment accounts for the major share of the global security labels market.

On the basis of material, the security labels market has been segmented into plastic, foil, and paper. Of these, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global security labels market.

The application type considered in the security labels market study includes bottles & jars, boxes & cartons, bags & pouches, and other containers including IBCs, drums, etc. Of these, the boxes & cartons segment accounts for the major share in the global security labels market.

On the basis of end-use, the global security labels market has been segmented into food & beverages packaging, healthcare packaging, chemicals & fertilizers, electrical & electronics packaging, personal care & cosmetics packaging, and others. The food & beverage packaging segment in the global security labels market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the security labels market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional security labels market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the security labels market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the security labels market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional security labels market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers of security labels and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the security labels market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the security labels market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for security labels, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the security labels market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of security labels globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total security labels market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the security labels market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the security labels market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the security labels market.

The key manufacturers in the security labels market profiled in this report include– 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UPM Raflatac, Inc., OpSec Security, Inc., Tesa SE, Brady Corporation, Covectra, Inc., and Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global security labels market during 2018-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Security Labels Market

By Product Type Holographic Barcode RFID NFC Tags Others (QR Code, etc.)

By Material Plastic Foil Paper

By Application Type Bottles & Jars Boxes & Cartons Bags & Pouches Other Containers (IBCs, Drums, etc.)

By End Use Food & Beverages Packaging Healthcare Packaging Chemicals & Fertilizers Packaging Electrical & Electronics Packaging Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging Other Packaging (Homecare, etc.)



Key Regions Covered in the Security Labels Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest Of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Countries AUS & NZ Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



