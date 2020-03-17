The global Molten Salt Reactor market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Molten Salt Reactor market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

MAN Energy Solutions

Kairos Power

Enesoon Holding

Copenhagen Atomics

Terrestrial Energy

Moltex Energy

ThorCon Power

Elysium Industries

Transatomic

Flibe Energy

Lightbridge

Steenkampskraal Thorium Limited (STL)

Shanghai TaiYang Technology Co.,Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thorium

Plutonium

Uranium

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Shipping

Other



