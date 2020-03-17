Global Luxury Pens market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Luxury Pens market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Luxury Pens is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

key players which are having brands such as Lamy, Aurora, Mont Blanc, Grayson and Parker are trying to encash the opportunities in this growing luxury pens market. The major players are opting to make their luxury pens more royal by making it diamond studded and gold plated, to grab the maximum market share. One of the key trend in the market is that the manufacturers are strategically investing in product development by modifying the luxury pen nib with platinum and other expensive metals. In spite of the sluggish market and curtailed discretionary spending, the luxury pens market is growing at a good rate. Hence, the global luxury pens market has got a great potential in the forecast period. The global luxury pens market is anticipated to witness a moderate single digit growth in the upcoming years.

The growing global luxury pens market can be attributed to the growing disposable income and brand awareness amongst people. Growing population coupled with the changing lifestyle of people in the developed countries is anticipated to drive the demand for global luxury pens market. Moreover, possessing a luxury pen has become a status symbol these days and hence, high class society people are opting for luxury pens. Likewise, the attractiveness of luxury pens again plays a great role for boosting its market.

The luxury pens market is a niche market, and also there are not much retailers available in the market, which can hamper the luxury pens market. Likewise, the import duty of such luxury pens is high enough to impact its market. Due to its high range the inventory cost of the dealers increases, hence it requires more working capital management which can decline the luxury pens market. Moreover, there is an increase in e-communication among people which would further decline the luxury pens market.

Global Luxury Pens Market: Segmentation

The global luxury pens market can be segmented on the basis on product type, raw material and application.

Global Luxury Pens Market by Product Type

Ball Point Pens

Converter Pens

Fountain Pens

Roller Ball Pens

Fine Liner Pens

Stylus Pens

Multifunctional Pens

Brush Pens

Die Pens

Global Luxury Pens Market By Material Used:-

Precious gold metals

Precious resin

Rubber

Stainless Steel

Sterling Silver

Porcelain/ Ceramic

Carbon

Lacquer

Global Luxury Pens Market by Application:-

Calligraphy

Screen Writing

Document Marking

Global Luxury Pens Market by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global luxury pens market. Countries such as India and China are the upcoming countries where demand for such luxury items are at peak because of the increase in disposable income of people. Even, North America is a flourishing luxury pens market due to the improving brand awareness of luxury pens amongst people.

Global Luxury Pens Market: – Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global luxury pens market are Paradise Pen Company, Montblanc International GmbH, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Grayson Tighe, Parker Pen Company, A.T.Cross Company, Sanford L.P.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Luxury Pens Market Segments

Global Luxury Pens Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Global Luxury Pens Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Luxury Pens Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Global Luxury Pens Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Luxury Pens Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Crucial findings of the Luxury Pens market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Luxury Pens market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Luxury Pens market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Luxury Pens market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Luxury Pens market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Luxury Pens market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Luxury Pens ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Luxury Pens market?

The Luxury Pens market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

