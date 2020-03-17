The global pulp market demand is predicted to reach 77.7 million tonnes in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 2% during the period spanning 2020-2020, whereas the global dissolving pulp market demand is forecasted to reach 9.42 million tonnes in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.39% for the period spanning 2020-2024. Growth in the global pulp market is accrued to various factors like increasing female population, rising trend of e-commerce and surging adult population. The pulp market faced certain challenges such as declining infant population and increasing forest loss. The global pulp market is expected to overcome these challenges through certain developments like expanding packaging market and growing cigarette consumption.

The global pulp market demand by source of pulp can be segmented into following three categories: hardwood, softwood and unbleached kraft. In 2019, the highest share of market demand was generated by hardwood, followed by softwood and unbleached kraft.

The global pulp market demand by application can be segmented as follows: tissue, uncoated woodfree, specialty, fluff, packaging, coated woodfree and mechanical. In 2019, the dominant share of market demand was held by tissue, followed by uncoated woodfree, specialty, fluff and packaging.

The global pulp market demand by type can be segmented into following three categories: commodity (market) pulp, dissolving pulp and fluff pulp. In 2019, the highest share of demand was held by commodity pulp, followed by dissolving and fluff pulp. Dissolving pulp can be further divided into two segments: viscose cellulose and specialty cellulose. The largest share of the market demand was held by viscose cellulose in 2019. Specialty cellulose can be segmented into following three categories: cellulose acetate, cellulose ether and other specialty cellulose.

