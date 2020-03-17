Global Green Polypropylene market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Polypropylene .

This industry study presents the global Green Polypropylene market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Global Green Polypropylene market report coverage:

The Green Polypropylene market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Green Polypropylene market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

manufacturers also are shifting their focus towards green polypropylene in order to comply with various environmental regulations. Green polypropylene is manufactured from sugarcane and hence, unlike the polypropylene derived from oil the prices of green polypropylene are expected to remain stable. Green polypropylene is mainly manufactured using the microbial fermentation process. Green polypropylene is an environment friendly which is expected reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to their synthetic counterparts.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest manufacturer of polypropylene owing to the huge production capacity in China. The increasing retail sector and also the development of other industries in China are expected to drive the overall polypropylene market. However, owing to the stringent environmental regulations especially in North America and Europe the overall demand for bio-based or green polypropylene is expected to increase. In addition, the presence of automobile industries in Europe is further expected to augment the overall growth of the green polypropylene market. However, the overall demand for the green polypropylene in the countries comprising within the rest of world is expected to remain sluggish owing to the presence of huge oil reserves in this region.

Braskem, one of the largest petrochemical companies was the first company in the world to manufacture 100% certified green polypropylene. Braskem has collaborated with Novozymes one of the leading industrial enzymes to manufacture bio-based polymers. Many companies are now focusing on the research and development to manufacture polypropylene from the bi based resources. The companies are striving to reduce their dependencies on the crude oil owing to the increasing environmental regulations coupled with the volatile prices. Moreover, companies are more focused to achieve competitive advantage by developing new technologies to manufacture bio based polypropylene. Different resources are studied which will help in manufacturing large scale green polypropylene using cost effective methods and thus, focused to achieve economies of scale to make the green polypropylene available at low cost.

