Global Patient Engagement Software Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025
This report examines the global market for patient engagement software, analyzes and researches the status and forecast of development of patient engagement software in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as
Cerner Corporation
IBM
Epic Systems
McKesson Corporation
Athenahealth
Healthagen
Allscripts
GetWell Network
Medecision
Lincor Solutions
Orion Health
Get Real
Oneview
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Web-Based
cloud
on site
Market segment by application, patient engagement software can be divided into
health management
social and behavioral management
home health management
financial health management
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Patient Engagement Software Industry
1.1. Overview of the patient engagement software market
1.1.1. Scope of the patient engagement software product
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size of the global market for patient engagement software and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Patient engagement software market by type
1.3.1. Web-based
1.3.2. Cloud-based
1.3.3. On site
1.4.End user / application patient engagement software market
1.4.1. Health management
1.4.2. Social and behavioral management
1.4.3. Home health management
1.4.4. Financial health management
Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition for player engagement software
2.1. Size of the patient engagement software market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. Cerner Corporation
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Revenues from patient engagement software (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. IBM
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products, services and solutions
3.2.4. Revenues from patient engagement software (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Pray
Suite ….
