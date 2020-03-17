According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Power Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global data center power market size reached US$ 17.8 Billion in 2019. Data center power is a component of the data center infrastructure management system, also known as DCIM. The DCIM offers administrative control over tools and processes related to the electricity supply in a data center facility. These facilities are connected to the main grid and backup power generators to ensure efficient power distribution and uninterrupted operation, even during large-scale power outages. Various data center power distribution and management solutions are adopted to distribute energy efficiently at lesser Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratios. These solutions also enable the monitoring, measurement and regulation of power generation, consumption as well as optimization. Apart from this, they are also being employed to minimize carbon dioxide emissions and schedule capacity increments while considering future power requirements.

Global Data Center Power Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the adoption rates of cloud computing services. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for the Internet of Things (IoT), the development of smart cities across the globe and the advent of connected medical devices. Moreover, escalating electricity prices have created a demand for advanced power distribution and management solutions in data centers, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. These advanced solutions are utilizing devices such as intelligent Power Distribution Systems (PDU) and smart Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) to reduce the PUE ratio, which enhances energy efficiency. Furthermore, numerous data center facilities are shifting to renewable energy, such as solar, wind and geothermal power, in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Microsoft’s Azure cloud employs wind, solar and hydro-electric energy sources to run their data center infrastructure. The increasing replacement of traditional equipment with energy-efficient variants is also anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 30.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Solution Type:

Power Distribution and Measurement Intelligent PDUs Non-intelligent PDUs Monitoring Software

Power Backup UPS devices Generators

Cabling Infrastructure Transfer Switches Switchgear



Market Breakup by Size:

Mid-Size Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

Market Breakup by Service Type:

System Integration

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Market Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of key player include:

ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

Black Box Corporation

Eaton, General Electric Company

Legrand SA, Delta Electronics Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vertiv Co.

Tripp Lite

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Generac Power Systems

Fujitsu

Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc.

Server Technology Inc

