The global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The key players covered in this study

Maintenance Connection

eMaint

Dude Solutions

Hippo

IBM

ServiceChannel

Fiix

UpKeep

Siveco

IFS

ManagerPlus

Axxerion

MPulse

MVP Plant

MCS Solutions

DPSI

Real Asset Management

MicroMain

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

What insights readers can gather from the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market report?

A critical study of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

