Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Cannabis Testing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cannabis Testing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cannabis Testing. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Agilent Technologies (United States), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (United States), Millipore Sigma (United States), AB SCIEX LLC (United States), Waters Corporation (United States), Restek Corporation (United States), etc.

Cannabis Testing Market Definition

Cannabis Testing defines different drugs test methods for the usage of cannabis in medical prescription, sports medicine, and law. Cannabis Testing market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing cannabis testing services, growing investment in R&D for exploring the medical use of cannabis and technological advancement. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the medical sector. Further, increasing demand for the genetic testing expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global Cannabis Testing market is expected to see growth rate of 11.7% and may see market size of USD1083.4 Million by 2024.

Overview of the Report of Cannabis Testing

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Cannabis Testing industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Market Trend

Major Players are Increasing the Practice of Drug Testing

Growing Adoption of LIMS in Cannabis Testing Laboratories

Market Drivers

Increase Use of Cannabis in Medical Purposes.

Rapid Demand of Cannabis Testing Products from Luxury Cannabis Products.

Opportunities

Proliferation of Technological Advanced Equipment Such as Chromatography Leads to Boost Market.

Growing Approval of Cannabis for Recreational Activities.

Restraints

Increasing Legalization on the Usage of Cannabis Hampers the Market.

Lack of Skilled Professional in the Field of Testing of Cannabis.

High Price Associated within Cannabis Testing Equipment.

Challenges

Limitation Due to Initial Investments to Set up Laboratories are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Lack of Uniform Testing Standards.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Cannabis Testing is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Analytical Instruments { Chromatography Instruments, Spectroscopy Instruments }, Consumables, Breathe Analyzer), Application (Testing Laboratories, Drug Manufacturer, Research Institutes, Others), Service (Potency Testing, Terpene Testing, Pesticide Testing, Residual Solvent, Heavy Metal Testing, Mycotoxin and Microbial Testing)

Top Players in the Market are: Agilent Technologies (United States), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (United States), Millipore Sigma (United States), AB SCIEX LLC (United States), Waters Corporation (United States) and Restek Corporation (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Accelerated Technology Laboratories (United States) and LabLynx (United States).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Cannabis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Cannabis Testing development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cannabis Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cannabis Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cannabis Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cannabis Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cannabis Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cannabis Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cannabis Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cannabis Testing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

