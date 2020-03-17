According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Tumor Ablation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global tumor ablation market reached a value of US$ 538.7 Million in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,080 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024.

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive surgical technique that is used for the treatment of tumor tissues or cells by delivering concentrated energy or chemicals through needles or probes. It is mostly used for treating a tumor in the kidney, breast, liver, bone, and lungs. In recent times, tumor ablation has gained popularity owing to the quick surgery time, high patient satisfaction, improved efficacy, faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, and minimum post-surgical discomfort.

The rising number of cancer cases has led to increased utilization of radiofrequency ablation that uses high-energy radio waves for tumor treatment. Along with this, the governments of many countries are undertaking several initiatives. For instance, the National Cancer Control Program (NCCP), which aims to reduce cancer incidences and provide high-quality care to cancer patients, is providing easier access to tumor ablation treatment. Also, various technological advancements in the healthcare sector, such as the introduction of fluid-cooled and temperature-regulated ablation catheters, imaging and contact force measuring sensors, and bipolar and multipolar electrodes, have increased the acceptance of these procedures. Moreover, the leading companies are investing substantially in the research and development (R&D) activities to produce safer and efficient tumor ablation products, which will continue to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

1. Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

2. Microwave Ablation

3. Cryoablation

4. Others

Breakup by Mode of Treatment:

1. Percutaneous Ablation

2. Laparoscopic Ablation

3. Surgical Ablation

Breakup by Mode of Application:

1. Liver Cancer

2. Lung Cancer

3. Kidney Cancer

4. Bone Metastasis

5. Others

Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Cancer Specialty Clinics

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Tumor Ablation Market. Some of the major players in the market Medtronic, AngioDynamics Inc., HealthTronics Inc., NeuWave Medical, INTIO Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, IceCure Medical Ltd., MISONIX Inc., Endocare Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., B V M Meditech Pvt., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

