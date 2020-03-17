Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2025: Industry Report and Forecast
Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices Market Trends
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders across the globe. Owing to the growing awareness regarding the risks associated with chronic stress and other lifestyle disorders, individuals are scheduling regular blood pressure checks to constantly monitor their health. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced variants that use sensors and allow pro-active monitoring of pulse is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including rising geriatric population, favorable government policies and increasing health consciousness among the masses, are projected to drive the market further.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market
Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Product Type
1. Monitor
2. Accessories
Market Breakup by Technology
1. Digital
2. Aneroid
3. Wearable
Market Breakup by End-User
1. Hospitals and Clinics
2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
3. Diagnostic Centers
4. Homecare Settings
5. Others
Market Breakup by Region
1. Asia Pacific
2. Europe
3. North America
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market/requestsample
Some of the major players operating in the industry includes A&D Medical Inc., GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Healthcare (OTCMKTS: OMRNY), Welch Allyn, Rossmaax International Limited, Spacelab’s Healthcare Inc., Contec Medical System Co.Ltd, Microlife AG, Halma plc., Hill-Rom Holdings, American Diagnostic, Smith’s Group Plc., Schiller AG, SunTech Medical, etc.
