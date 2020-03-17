Battery Packaging Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2020
The global Battery Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Battery Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Battery Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Battery Packaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Battery Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Battery Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Battery Packaging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Battery Packaging market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nefab
United Parcel Service
DHL
Zarges
Heitkamp & Thumann Group
Fedex
Rogers Corporation
DS Smith
Smurfit Kappa
Umicore
ALLCell Technologies
Texim Europe
Manika Moulds
Veolia Environnement
Targray
Tesla, Inc.
Johnson Controls
Amara Raja Batteries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lithium-ion Battery
Lead-acid Battery
Segment by Application
Automobile
Industrial
Utinity
Manufacturing
Others
