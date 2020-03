Kenneth Research provides an extensive study by our analysts which offers forecast assessment by correlating the historical data with key market dynamics. The Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Market in South Africa further includes trends and opportunities that are highlighted, along with the market valuation. The market is segmented by segments and portrays the industry overview along with elaborate description of the market for the forecast period. The report also constitutes future growth statistics which is estimated for the forecast period coupled with the market share held by individual segments.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Market in South Africa on a global and regional level. The study includes drivers and restraints of the Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Market in South Africa on a global level.

Consumer confidence and spending power was further hit in 2018 by a rise in VAT from 14% to 15% and a hike in fuel prices, further compounding the already high unemployment rate. As a result, apparel and footwear specialist retailers saw significantly slower value growth than in 2017, with consumers looking to further reduce non-essential spending and/or choosing more affordable options. In response retailers have had to use aggressive discounting as well as closing underperforming stores in ord…

Kenneth Research’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in South Africa report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

