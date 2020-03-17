This report focuses on the global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems (UK)

Cobham (UK)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Dassault Systèmes SE (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Kongsberg Gruppen AS (Norway)

L3 Technologies Inc. (US)

Leonardo SPA (Italy)

Orbit Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Safran SA (France)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Acquisition Unit

Telemetry Transmitters

Flight Termination Receivers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aircraft

Spacecraft

Uavs

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Data Acquisition Unit

1.4.3 Telemetry Transmitters

1.4.4 Flight Termination Receivers

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Aircraft

1.5.3 Spacecraft

1.5.4 Uavs

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Players (Opi

Continued….

