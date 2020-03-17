The market intelligence report on Food Traceability is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Global Food Traceability Market , along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. Food Traceability industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Top Players in the Market are: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), Cognex Corporation (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), SGS SA (Switzerland), Bar Code Integrators, Inc. (United States), Carlisle Technology Inc. (Canada), Mass Group Inc. (United States), Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. (Canada) and Picarro Inc. (United States).

Global Food Traceability Market Overview:

Food Traceability is the ability to track any food through any stages of production, processing, and distribution. It enables corrective actions such as a product recall to be implemented quickly and effectively when something goes wrong. When a potential food safety problem is recognized, whether by a food business or a government agency, an effective traceability system can help isolate and inhibit contaminated products from reaching consumers. It allows food businesses to target the products affected by food safety issues, minimizing disruption to trade and any potential public health risks. It is important for all food businesses including retailers as well as importers to be able to trace products.

Overview of the Report of Food Traceability

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Food Traceability industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Market Drivers

Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

Legislative Frameworks

Certifications and Standardizations

Competitive Edge and Brand Loyalty

Information Flow Upstream & Downstream Of Supply Chain

Market Trend

The Use of Blockchain & IoT in Food Traceability

Restraints

Associated Cost

Lack of Stringent Laws in Developing Nations

Varying Needs for Different Products

Privacy Issues for Data Sharing

Coequal Participation of Stakeholders

Opportunities

High Demand for Tracking Technologies in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Tracking Records

Overlapping and Conflicting Demands

Weak Technical Systems

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Food Traceability is segmented by following Product Types:

by Application (Meat & Livestock, Fresh Produce & Seeds, Dairy, Beverages, Fisheries, Others), Equipment (PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors, Others), Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, Biometrics), End User (Food Manufacturers, Warehouse/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Departments, Other Government Departments, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Food Traceability status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Food Traceability development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

