According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global 3D imaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024. The global market is primarily driven by the thriving medical industry, along with an increasing prevalence of various lifestyle and chronic diseases. Furthermore, the growing consumer preference for minimally invasive procedures is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Medical professionals are increasingly adopting these devices for early detection of diseases and constant monitoring of the patient’s health. Other factors, including technological advancements to improve the visual representation of organs and reduce the chances of damage to the surrounding tissues, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

3D medical imaging equipment refers to devices used for generating visual representations of internal organs of the body for clinical diagnosis of medical ailments and their subsequent treatment. Ultrasound, X-ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) devices are the most common types of 3D medical imaging equipment available in the market. They are majorly utilized during oncological, cardiovascular, orthopedic, gynecological and neurological procedures to obtain precise information of the abnormalities in the body.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

1. X-Ray

2. Ultrasound

3. MRI

4. CT Scan

5. Hybrid Imaging

Breakup by Solution:

1. 3D Scanning

2. 3D Rendering

3. 3D Modeling

Breakup by Application:

1. Oncology

2. Cardiology

3. Orthopedics

4. Others

Breakup by Components:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Service

Breakup by Deployment:

1. On-Premise Based Platform

2. Cloud Based Platform

3. Web Based Platform

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market. Some of the major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Analogic, ContextVision, Dentsply Sirona, EOS image, Esaote, Fuel 3D Technologies, GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS, Hologic, Intelerad Medical Systems, PLANMECA OY, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corpora, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

