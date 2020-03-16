The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
Commonly referred to as V2X, vehicle-to-everything communications technology allows vehicles to directly communicate with each other, roadside infrastructure, and other road users to deliver an array of benefits in the form of road safety, traffic efficiency, smart mobility, environmental sustainability, and driver convenience. In addition, V2X is also helping pave the way for fully autonomous driving through its unique non line-of-sight sensing capability which allows vehicles to detect potential hazards, traffic, and road conditions from longer distances and sooner than other in-vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging).
Although legacy V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) technologies are currently in operational use worldwide for ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) and relatively simple V2I applications, advanced V2X systems – capable of supporting V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2I and other forms of V2X communications – are beginning to gain broad commercial acceptance with two competing technologies vying for the attention of automakers and regulators: the commercially mature IEEE 802.11p/DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) standard, and the relatively new 3GPP-defined C-V2X (Cellular V2X) technology which has a forward evolutionary path towards 5G.
For more insights on the market share of various regions Request for a FREE sample now!
With an initial focus on road safety and traffic efficiency applications, Toyota and GM (General Motors) have already equipped some of their vehicle models with IEEE 802.11p-based V2X technology in Japan and North America. Among other commercial commitments, Volkswagen will begin deploying IEEE 802.11p on volume models in Europe starting from 2019, while Geely and Ford plan to integrate C-V2X in their new vehicles by 2021 and 2022 respectively. It is also worth nothing that a number of luxury automakers – including BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen’s subsidiary Audi, and Volvo Cars – already deliver certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity and supporting infrastructure such as appropriately equipped roadwork trailers.
Despite the ongoing 802.11p/DSRC versus C-V2X debate, regulatory uncertainty and other challenges, global spending on V2X communications technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 170% between 2019 and 2022. SNS Telecom & IT predicts that by the end of 2022, V2X will account for a market worth $1.2 Billion, with an installed base of nearly 6 Million V2X-equipped vehicles worldwide.
The “V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the V2X ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, business models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, V2X deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2019 till 2030. The forecasts cover four submarkets, two air interface technologies, 10 application categories and five regions.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
- V2X ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- V2V, V2I, V2P/V2D, V2N and other types of V2X communications
- V2X architecture and key elements
- V2X transmission modes, message sets and service capabilities
- IEEE 802.11p, C-V2X and other enabling technologies for V2X communications
- Complementary technologies including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), precision positioning, edge & cloud computing, network slicing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Big Data and advanced analytics
- Key trends including the adoption of V2X as an integral part of automakers’ vehicle development roadmaps; commercial readiness of V2X systems capable of supporting both IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X; launch of large scale, city-wide V2X deployments; availability of nationally and transnationally scalable V2X SCMS (Security Credential Management System) service offerings; emergence of motorcycle-specific V2X safety applications; use of V2V communications to support truck platooning systems; and delivery of certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity
- Review of more than 160 V2X applications – ranging from safety-related warnings and traffic light advisories to “”see-through”” visibility and fully autonomous driving
- Business models for monetizing V2X applications
- Examination of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X engagements worldwide, including case studies of 22 live V2X deployments
- Spectrum availability and allocation for V2X across the global, regional and national regulatory domains
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Future roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 330 leading ecosystem players including automotive OEMS and V2X technology & solution providers
- Exclusive interview transcripts from eight companies across the V2X value chain: Cohda Wireless, Foresight Autonomous Holdings, Kapsch TrafficCom, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, OnBoard Security, Qualcomm, and Savari
- Strategic recommendations for automotive OEMS, V2X technology & solution providers, mobile operators, cellular industry specialists and road operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030
Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2217786
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Submarkets
- V2X Terminal Equipment
- OBUs (On-Board Units)
- RSUs (Roadside Units)
- V2X Applications
- V2X Backend Network Elements
- V2X Security
Air Interface Technologies
- C-V2X (Cellular V2X)
- LTE-V2X
- 5G NR (New Radio)-V2X
- IEEE 802.11p
- IEEE 802.11p-2010
- IEEE 802.11bd/NGV (Next-Generation V2X)
Application Categories
- Road Safety
- Traffic Management & Optimization
- Navigation & Traveler/Driver Information
- Transit & Public Transport
- Commercial Vehicle Operations
- Emergency Services & Public Safety
- Environmental Sustainability
- Road Weather Management
- Autonomous Driving & Advanced Applications
- Value-Added Services
Regional Markets
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin & Central America
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the V2X opportunity?
- What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2022, and at what rate will it grow?
- Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What is the status of V2X adoption worldwide, and what is the current installed base of V2X-equipped vehicles?
- What are the key application scenarios and use cases of V2X?
- How does V2X augment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to improve active safety, traffic efficiency and situational awareness?
- Can V2X improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users?
- What are the practical, quantifiable benefits of V2X – based on early commercial rollouts and large-scale pilot deployments?
- What are the technical and performance characteristics of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?
- Do VLC (Visible Light Communications)/Li-Fi and other short-range wireless technologies pose a threat to IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?
- Which V2X applications will 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd systems support in the future?
- How will V2X enable the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles?
- What opportunities exist for mobile operators and cellular industry specialists in the V2X ecosystem?
- Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should automotive OEMs, V2X technology & solution providers, and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
- Despite the ongoing 802.11p/DSRC versus C-V2X debate, regulatory uncertainty and other challenges, global spending on V2X communications technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 170% between 2019 and 2022. SNS Telecom & IT predicts that by the end of 2022, V2X will account for a market worth $1.2 Billion, with an installed base of nearly 6 Million V2X-equipped vehicles worldwide.
- While Toyota and other DSRC proponents are pushing ahead with their plans to roll out IEEE 802.11p in North America, Europe and Japan, pre-commercial C-V2X deployments have recently gained considerable momentum, spearheaded by cellular industry giants such as Qualcomm and Huawei – with support from automakers including Ford, BMW, Daimler, Groupe PSA, SAIC, Geely, Volkswagen’s luxury brand Audi, and JLR (Jaguar Land Rover).
- Regional markets are also visibly divided with the Chinese Government backing C-V2X, Europe leaning towards IEEE 802.11p through its recently published delegated act on C-ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems), and heated debates ensuing in the United States as a result of the 5GAA’s waiver request to allow C-V2X deployments in the 5.9 GHz band.
- As a result, a number of automotive OEMs are beginning to adopt a flexible approach by choosing to deploy different technologies in different regions as they commit to V2X. For example, although GM has equipped its Cadillac CTS sedan vehicles with IEEE 802.11p in North America, the automaker is actively working with business partners to prepare for C-V2X deployment in China.
- Besides becoming a standard safety feature on an increasing number of vehicles, V2X communications technology – through its unique non line-of-sight sensing capability – will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of autonomous driving systems, particularly with the commercialization of next-generation V2X standards, specifically 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd.
- The globally harmonized 5.9 GHz band continues to remain the preferred spectrum for V2X communications technology, with the exception of Japan – where the national regulator has allocated a single 9 MHz channel in the frequency range 755.5 – 764.5 MHz for safety-related applications based on V2V and V2I communications.
- Early discussions are ongoing for the potential use of new bands, most notably in the 3.4 – 3.8 GHz and 5.9 – 7.2 GHz frequency ranges, as well as millimeter wave spectrum for LOS (Line-of-Sight) and high data rate V2X applications. Recent field trials using 39 GHz spectrum in the United States have demonstrated that millimeter propagations for V2V communications can work well in the distance range of 100 meters, without advanced beamforming techniques.
Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts @ https://www.researchmoz.us/the-v2x-vehicletoeverything-communications-ecosystem-2019-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts-report.html
Countires Covered
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Anguilla
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Cocos Islands
- Colombia
- Comoros Islands
- Congo
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- East Timor
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)
- French West Indies
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Guinea Republic
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jersey
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kirghizstan
- Kiribati
- Korea
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2217786
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- Netherlands Antilles
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Niue
- North Korea
- Northern Marianas
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Palestine
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Samoa (American)
- Sao Tomé & Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- St Kitts & Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent & The Grenadines
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Swaziland
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Turks & Caicos Islands
- UAE
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- US Virgin Islands
- USA
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
List of Companies Mentioned
- 01LightCom
- 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)
- 5GAA (5G Automotive Association)
- 5G-Connected Mobility Consortium
- 7Layers
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- AASA
- AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials)
- Abu Dhabi Department of Transport
- ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association)
- ADI (Analog Devices Inc.)
- AECC (Automotive Edge Computing Consortium)
- Airbiquity
- Airgain
- Alibaba Group
- Allgon
- Alphabet
- Alps Alpine (Alps Electric/Alpine Electronics)
- Altran
- Amphenol Corporation
- Amsterdam Group
- Anritsu Corporation
- Apple
- Applied Information
- Aptiv (Delphi Automotive)
- ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)
- Aricent
- ARM Holdings
- Arteris IP
- ASECAP (European Association of Operators of Toll Road Infrastructures)
- Association of Global Automakers
- ASTM International
- Aston Martin Lagonda
- ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)
- AT&T
- ATA (American Trucking Associations)
- ATEC ITS France
- Athena Group
- ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)
- Audi
- Auto Alliance (Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers)
- Autoliv
- Automatic Labs
- Autotalks
- Aventi Intelligent Communication
- BAIC Group
- Baidu
- Battelle
- BCE (Bell Canada)
- Beijing BDStar Navigation
- BJEV
- BlackBerry
- BMW Group
- BMW Motorrad
- Boréal Bikes
- Brilliance Auto (Brilliance China Automotive Holdings)
- Broadcom
- Bureau Veritas
- BYD
- C2C-CC (CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium)
- CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology)
- CAICV (China Industry Innovation Alliance for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles)
- CalAmp
- CAMP (Crash Avoidance Metrics Partnership)
- Carsmart (Beijing Carsmart Technology)
- CAT (Cooperative Automated Transportation) Coalition
- CCC (Car Connectivity Consortium)
- CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)
- CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- CEDR (Conference of European Directors of Roads)
- CEN (European Committee for Standardization)
- CENELEC (European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization)
- CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations)
- Certicom
- CEST Co. (Center for Embedded Software Technology)
- CETECOM
- CEVA
- Changan Automobile
- Chemtronics
- Chery
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Transinfo
- China Unicom
- Chunghwa Telecom
- CICT (China Information and Communication Technology Group)
- CiDi (Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute)
- Cisco Systems
- C-ITS (China ITS Industry Alliance)
- Clarion
- CLEPA (European Association of Automotive Suppliers)
- CMC (Connected Motorcycle Consortium)
- CMIoT (China Mobile IoT)
- CNH Industrial
- Cohda Wireless
- Commsignia
- Confidex
- Connected Signals
- Continental
- ConVeX (Connected Vehicle-to-Everything of Tomorrow) Consortium
- CSTI (Council for Science, Technology and Innovation, Japan)
- Cubic Corporation
- Cubic Telecom
- Cybercom Group
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- DAF Trucks
- Daimler
- Daimler Trucks
- Danlaw
- Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group
- DEKRA
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso Corporation
- Derq
- Desay SV Automotive
- DFM (Dongfeng Motor Corporation)
- DT (Deutsche Telekom)
- DT&C
- Ducati Motor Holding
- DXC Technology
- EATA (European Automotive and Telecom Alliance)
- Econolite
- EFKON
- Ericsson
- ERTICO – ITS Europe
- ERTRAC (European Road Transport Research Advisory Council)
- ESCRYPT
- eSSys
- ETAS
- ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)
- ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
- Eurofins Scientific
- European Commission
- Faraday Future
- FAW Group
- FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
- Ferrari
- FET (Far EasTone Telecommunications)
- FEV Group
- Ficosa
- Firefly LiFi (Firefly Wireless Networks)
- Flex
- FLIR Systems
- Fluidmesh Networks
- Ford Motor Company
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings
- Forward Electronics
- Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)
- Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)
- Fraunhofer IIS (Institute for Integrated Circuits)
- Fraunhofer SIT (Institute for Secure Information Technology)
- Fujitsu
- GAC Group (Guangzhou Automobile Group)
- GCF (Global Certification Forum)
- Geely Auto
- Geely Holding
- Gemalto
- GENIVI Alliance
- Genvict
- GM (General Motors)
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Gosuncn Technology Group
- Great Wall Motor Company
- Green Hills Software
- Griiip
- Groupe PSA
- Groupe Renault
- GSMA
- HAAS Alert
- Halla Group
- Hancom MDS
- Harada Industry
- HARMAN International
- Helix Technologies
- HELLA
- HERE Technologies
- Hino Motors
- Hirschmann Car Communication
- HiSilicon
- Hitachi
- HKT
- HNTB Corporation
- Honda Motor Corporation
- HORIBA MIRA
- HSAE/Hangsheng Technology
- Huali/iSmartWays Technology
- Huawei
- Hyundai Mobis
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Hyundai Motor Group
- IAV
- IBM Corporation
- IDnomic
- IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission)
- IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
- IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)
- IMDA (Info-Communications Media Development Authority, Singapore)
- IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group
- Infineon Technologies
- INRIX
- Intel Corporation
- InterDigital
- Intertek
- Invengo
- IPC (Increment P Corporation)
- ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada)
- ISO (International Organization for Standardization)
- ISS (INTEGRITY Security Services)
- Isuzu Motors
- ITE (Institute of Transportation Engineers)
- Iteris
- ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)
- iTRONICS
- ITS America (Intelligent Transportation Society of America)
- ITS Asia-Pacific
- ITS Australia
- ITS Canada
- ITS China
- ITS Connect Promotion Consortium
- ITS Info-Communications Forum
- ITS Japan
- ITS Korea
- ITS Singapore
- ITS Taiwan
- ITS UK (United Kingdom)
- ITT (IT Telecom)
- ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
- Iveco
- JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association)
- Jin Woo Industrial
- JISC (Japanese Industrial Standards Committee)
- JLR (Jaguar Land Rover)
- JRC (Japan Radio Company)
- JSAE (Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
- Juniper Networks
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Karamba Security
- KATS (Korean Agency for Technology and Standards)
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- KDDI Corporation
- Keysight Technologies
- Kia Motors Corporation
- KOSTAL Group (Leopold Kostal)
- KPN
- KSAE (Korean Society Automotive Engineers)
- KT Corporation
- KTM
- Kymeta Corporation
- Kyocera Corporation
- LACROIX City/LACROIX Neavia
- Laird
- Lear Corporation
- Leidos
- Lenovo
- Leonardo
- Lesswire
- LG Electronics
- LG Innotek
- Linux Foundation
- LITE-ON Technology Corporation
- LMT (Latvijas Mobilais Telefons)
- LoJack
- Longsung Technology
- Lucid Motors
- Luxoft
- Lyft
- Magna International
- Magneti Marelli
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- MAN
- Mando Corporation
- Marben
- Marvell
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- McCain
- McLaren Automotive
- Mediatek
- MEMA (Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association)
- Mentor
- MET Labs (MET Laboratories)
- Michelin
- Microchip Technology
- Microsemi Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China)
- MinebeaMitsumi Group
- MINI
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- MLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan)
- Mobile Mark
- Mobileye
- Molex
- MOLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, South Korea)
- Motorola Mobility
- Murata Manufacturing
- NavInfo
- Navistar
- Navya
- Nebula Link
- NEC Corporation
- NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association)
- Neology
- Neoway Technology
- Neusoft Reach
- NEVS (National Electric Vehicle Sweden)
- Nexar
- Nexus Group
- NGMN Alliance
- NI (National Instruments)
- NICT (National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, Japan)
- NIO
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- NJR (New Japan Radio)
- Nokia
- Nordsys
- Noris Network
- NTT DoCoMo
- NXP Semiconductors
- NYC DOT (New York City Department of Transportation)
- Objective Software
- OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers)
- Oki Electric Industry
- Oledcomm
- OmniAir Consortium
- OnBoard Security
- oneM2M
- OnStar
- OPPO
- Orange
- P3 Group
- PACCAR
- Panasonic Corporation
- Parsons Corporation
- PCCW
- Peloton Technology
- Penta Security Systems
- Phantom Auto
- PIARC (World Road Association)
- Pioneer Corporation
- POLIS (Cities and Regions for Transport Innovation)
- Prettl Group
- Proximus Group
- Pulse Electronics
- pureLiFi
- Q-Free
- Qianxun SI (Spatial Intelligence)
- QNX Software Systems
- Qorvo
- Qosmotec Software Solutions
- Qualcomm
- Quectel Wireless Solutions
- Queensland TMR (Department of Transport and Main Roads)
- RANIX
- Redpine Signals
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Rohde & Schwarz
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
- RoyalTek
- S.E.A. Datentechnik
- SAE International
- SAE-China (Society of Automotive Engineers of China)
- Safety Spectrum Coalition
- SAIC Motor Corporation
- Saleen Automotive
- Samsung Electronics
- Sanjole
- Sanyo Techno Solutions Tottori
- Savari
- Scania
- SEAT
- Security Innovation
- Sensefields
- Sequans Communications
- SGS
- Shanghai Gotell Communication Technology Holdings (roam2free)
- Siemens
- Sierra Wireless
- SIMCom Wireless Solutions
- Sinclair Broadcast Group
- SiriusXM
- SK C&C
- SK Telecom
- Škoda Auto
- Skyworks Solutions
- Smart Mobile Labs
- Smarteq Wireless
- SMARTRAC
- Socionext
- SoftBank Group
- Spirent Communications
- SsangYong Motor Company
- STAR Systems International
- STMicroelectronics
- sTraffic
- Subaru Corporation
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Sunsea AIoT
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Swarco
- Synopsys
- TAICS (Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards)
- Taiwan Mobile
- Taoglas
- TAPCO (Traffic and Parking Control Company)
- TASS International
- Tata AutoComp Systems
- Tata Elxsi
- Tata Motors
- TCA (Transport Certification Australia)
- TE Connectivity
- Telefónica Group
- Telenor Connexion
- Telenor Group
- Telit Communications
- Telstra
- Telus Corporation
- Tencent
- Terranet
- Tesla
- THEA (Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority)
- TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)
- TIAA (Telematics Industry Application Alliance)
- TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)
- TISA (Travelers Information Services Association)
- Tome Software
- TomTom
- Toshiba Corporation
- TowerJazz
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- TransCore
- Transport Canada
- TRATON
- Trek Bicycle Corporation
- TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association, South Korea)
- TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)
- TTS (Traffic Technology Services)
- TÜV Rheinland
- TÜV SÜD
- U.S. ARPA-E (Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy)
- U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission)
- U.S. FHWA (Federal Highway Administration)
- U.S. FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration)
- U.S. FTA (Federal Transit Administration)
- U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Transportation Safety Administration)
- U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
- Uber Technologies
- U-Blox
- UL
- UMTRI (University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute)
- UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe)
- Unex Technology Corporation
- Unicore Communications
- Unisoc
- USDOT (U.S. Department of Transportation)
- Valens
- Valeo
- VdTÜV (Association of Technical Inspection Agencies)
- Vector Informatik
- Veniam
- Veoneer
- Verizon Communications
- Verizon Connect
- Viavi Solutions
- VIIC (Vehicle Infrastructure Integration Consortium)
- Vinli
- Visteon Corporation
- VLNComm
- Vodafone Group
- Volkswagen Group
- Volvo Cars
- Volvo Group/Volvo Trucks
- VT iDirect
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
- W3C (World Wide Web Consortium)
- Wanji Technology
- Waymo
- Wayties
- Wieson Technologies
- WISeKey
- WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)
- WSP Global
- WYDOT (Wyoming Department of Transport)
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Xilinx
- Yamaha Motor Company
- YoGoKo
- Yokowo
- ZF
- Zotye Auto (Zotye Automobile International)
- ZTE
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Big Data in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - March 16, 2020
- Big Data in the Insurance Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - March 16, 2020
- SON (Self-Organizing Networks) in the 5G Era: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - March 16, 2020