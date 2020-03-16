The global Solvents market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Solvents market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Solvents market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Solvents market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Solvents market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Solvents market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Solvents market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Ashland

ExxonMobil

Huntsman

Arkema

LyondellBasell

BP

INEOS

Honeywell International

Solvay

Eastma Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Celanese

Top Solvent

BioAmber

Flotek Industries

Invista

Monument Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Green and Bio-Based Solvents

Conventional Solvents

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Cleaning Products

Other



What insights readers can gather from the Solvents market report?

A critical study of the Solvents market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Solvents market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Solvents landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Solvents market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Solvents market share and why? What strategies are the Solvents market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Solvents market? What factors are negatively affecting the Solvents market growth? What will be the value of the global Solvents market by the end of 2029?

