Propylene Glycol Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2025
The global Propylene Glycol market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Propylene Glycol market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Propylene Glycol market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Propylene Glycol market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Propylene Glycol market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Propylene Glycol market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Propylene Glycol market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ADM
BASF
DOW
Global Bio-Chem Technology
Lyondellbasell
Huntsman
SKC
Shell
Temix International
Ineos Oxide
AGC
Adeka
Manali Petrochemicals
Qingdao Shida Chemical
Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial
Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial
Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology
Chaoyang Chemicals
Oleon
Golden Dyechem
Haike Chemical
Helm
Oxyde Belgium
Arrow Chemical
TRI Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Petroleum Propylene Glycol
Bio-Based Propylene Glycol
Segment by Application
Transportation
Building & Construction
What insights readers can gather from the Propylene Glycol market report?
- A critical study of the Propylene Glycol market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Propylene Glycol market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Propylene Glycol landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Propylene Glycol market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Propylene Glycol market share and why?
- What strategies are the Propylene Glycol market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Propylene Glycol market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Propylene Glycol market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Propylene Glycol market by the end of 2029?
