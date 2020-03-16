Global Potato Fiber market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Potato Fiber market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Potato Fiber is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players

The demand for global potato fiber is booming. The key players of Potato fiber are Emsland Group, Sanacel, Agrana, Avebe, ingredion, BI Neutraceuticals, IFC, lyckeby, J. Rettenmaier and Sohne, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., and others. Players like newcomers in the food and beverages sector are taking much interest in investing in the potato fiber market.

Key Developments:

In 2017, BI Nutraceuticals came up with the new product concept that a sweet potato powder, which is known to have at least 30% fiber content and designed to add fiber to the baby foods, snacks, and beverages.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Global Potato Fiber Market:

Potato fiber market is growing and hence has numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. The increasing demand for processed food has led manufacturers to invest in R&D and develop innovative products from potato fiber. The growing demand for organic as well as clean labeled products have also increased the opportunities for food and beverages manufactures to opt for products like potato fiber, thus favoring potato fiber market. The growing hunt for natural supplements as well as increasing use for health and energy supplements especially by athletes also has a positive impact on the global potato fiber market.

Overview of the Report

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with global potato fiber market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on global potato fiber market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing global potato fiber market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Crucial findings of the Potato Fiber market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Potato Fiber market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Potato Fiber market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Potato Fiber market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Potato Fiber market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Potato Fiber market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Potato Fiber ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Potato Fiber market?

The Potato Fiber market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

