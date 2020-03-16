Pharmacovigilance Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study
The global Pharmacovigilance market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Pharmacovigilance market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pharmacovigilance market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Pharmacovigilance market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
By Phases of Drug Development
- Preclinical Studies
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV or Post Marketing Surveillance
By Type of Method
- Spontaneous Reporting
- Intensified ADR Reporting
- Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
- Cohort Event Monitoring
- EHR Mining
By Type of Service Provider
- In-house Pharmacovigilance
- Contract Outsourcing
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Accenture plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Clinquest Group B.V.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Covance, Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
- ICON plc
- iGATE Corporation
- iMEDGlobal Corporation
- inVentiv Health, Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD)
- PRA Health Sciences, Inc.
- Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc.
- Sanofi A.
- Synowledge LLC
- Wipro Limited
Each market player encompassed in the Pharmacovigilance market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Pharmacovigilance market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Pharmacovigilance market report?
- A critical study of the Pharmacovigilance market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Pharmacovigilance market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Pharmacovigilance landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Pharmacovigilance market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Pharmacovigilance market share and why?
- What strategies are the Pharmacovigilance market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Pharmacovigilance market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Pharmacovigilance market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Pharmacovigilance market by the end of 2029?
