Market Definition

Digital diabetes devices are combine diabetes monitoring hardware, mobile software and big data cloud computing infrastructure. Smart Glucose Monitor is a wireless blood glucose monitor which is measure and provides information about the blood glucose data to iOS or Android mobile device. It is used in self-monitoring of blood glucose level in the blood. Digital diabetes devices is different types such as smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps, weight & diet management apps and many other. Continuous glucose monitoring systems is a method to track glucose level at the day and night. CGM measure glucose at regular intervals at 24 hours, a day and translate the reading into dynamic data, generating glucose direction and rate of change reports. The CGM system work through a small sensor insert into skin, usually on belly or arm part of patients. The sensor usually measure interstitial glucose level, which is the glucose found in the fluid between the cells. The sensor tests glucose every few minutes. A transmitter wirelessly sends the information to a monitor. The monitor may be a part of an insulin pump or a separate device, which can easily carry in pocket.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587861

Market Segmentation

North Amrica digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, type and end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are:

• Abbott

• PHC Holdings Corporation

• WellDoc, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Dexcom, Inc.

• DarioHealth

• Medtronic

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Insulet Corporation

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Lifescan, Inc.

• Agamatrix, Inc.

• Glooko, Inc.

• GlucoMe

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Azumio

• Diabnext

• Voluntis

• Smart Meter LLC.

North America digital diabetes mangemnt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services), Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• In product and services, devices are used mostly because of their high cost and use.

• In type, weight & diet management apps is the most rapidly growing segment because the digital diabetes mangemnt are mostly used by comsumers.

• In end user, home care settings have a larger market than other applications because of the large number of digital diabetes mangemnt requirement in home care settings.

Key Market Players

The key market players for North Amrica digital diabetes mangemnt market are listed below:

• Abbott

• PHC Holdings Corporation

• WellDoc, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Dexcom, Inc.

• DarioHealth

• Medtronic

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Insulet Corporation

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Lifescan, Inc.

• Agamatrix, Inc.

• Glooko, Inc.

• GlucoMe

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Azumio

• Diabnext

• Voluntis

• Smart Meter LLC.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/north-america-digital-diabetes-management-market-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEAR CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.8 THE CATEGORY VS TIME GRID

2.9 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.10 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.11 TIMELINE CURVE

2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.13 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF DIABETES

3.1.2 INCREASING OBESITY

3.1.3 RISING NUMBER OF GERIATRIC POPULATION

3.1.4 HIGH ACCEPTANCE OF SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DIABETES

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 RECALL OF DEVICES

3.2.2 HIGH COST OF DEVICES

3.2.3 RIGID REIMBURSEMENT POLICY

3.2.4 TIME CONSUMING PRODUCT APPROVAL

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION

3.3.2 COLLABORATION AND PARTNERSHIP

3.3.3 EMERGING COUNTRY

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 TECHNOLOGY COMPETTION

3.4.2 STRINGENT REGULATION

3.4.3 LACK OF AWARENESS

4 REGULATORY PROCEDURE

4.1 PROCEDURE

4.2 REGULATION IN EUROPE

4.3 REGULATION IN REST OF THE WORLD

4.3.1 JAPAN

4.3.2 CHINA

4.3.3 INDIA

5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7 INDUSTRY INSIGHT

8 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMNET MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 DEVICES

8.2.1 CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS

8.2.2 SMART GLUCOSE METERS

8.2.3 SMART INSULIN PENS

8.2.4 SMART INSULIN PUMPS

8.3 DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT APPS

8.3.1 WEIGHT & DIET MANAGEMENT APPS

8.3.2 DIABETES & BLOOD GLUCOSE TRACKING APPS

8.4 DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORMS

8.5 SERVICES

9 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMNET MARKET, BY TYPE

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 HANDHELD DEVICES

9.3 WEARABLE DEVICES

10 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMNET MARKET, BY END USER

10.1 OVERVIEW

10.2 HOME CARE SETTINGS

10.3 DIABETES CLINICS

10.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES

10.5 OTHERS

11 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11.1 NORTH AMERICA

11.1.1 U.S.

11.1.2 CANADA

11.1.3 MEXICO

12 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

13 COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.1.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.1.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.1.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.1.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.1.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.2 MEDTRONIC

13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.2.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.2.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.2.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.2.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.2.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.3 NOVO NORDISK A/S

13.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.3.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.3.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.3.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.3.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.3.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

?

13.4 ABBOTT

13.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.4.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.4.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.4.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.4.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.4.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.5 DEXCOM, INC

13.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

13.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.5.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.5.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.5.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.5.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.5.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13.6 AGAMATRIX, INC

13.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.7 AZUMIO

13.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.8 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

13.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.8.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.9 BD

13.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.9.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.9.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.9.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.10 DARIO HEALTH

13.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.10.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.10.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.10.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.10.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.11 DIABNEXT

13.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.12 GLOOKO, INC

13.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.13 GLUCOME

13.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.14 INSULET CORPORATION

13.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.14.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.14.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.14.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.15 LIFESCAN, INC

13.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.16 PHC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

13.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.17 SANOFI

13.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.17.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.17.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.17.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.17.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.18 SMART METER LLC

13.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.18.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.18.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.19 TANDEM DIABETES CARE

13.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.19.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.19.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.19.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.19.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.20 VOLUNTIS

13.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

13.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14 CONCLUSION

15 QUESTIONNAIRE

16 RELATED REPORTS

?

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3587861

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155