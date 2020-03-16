North Amrica Digital Diabetes Management Market Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2026
Market Definition
Digital diabetes devices are combine diabetes monitoring hardware, mobile software and big data cloud computing infrastructure. Smart Glucose Monitor is a wireless blood glucose monitor which is measure and provides information about the blood glucose data to iOS or Android mobile device. It is used in self-monitoring of blood glucose level in the blood. Digital diabetes devices is different types such as smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps, weight & diet management apps and many other. Continuous glucose monitoring systems is a method to track glucose level at the day and night. CGM measure glucose at regular intervals at 24 hours, a day and translate the reading into dynamic data, generating glucose direction and rate of change reports. The CGM system work through a small sensor insert into skin, usually on belly or arm part of patients. The sensor usually measure interstitial glucose level, which is the glucose found in the fluid between the cells. The sensor tests glucose every few minutes. A transmitter wirelessly sends the information to a monitor. The monitor may be a part of an insulin pump or a separate device, which can easily carry in pocket.
Market Segmentation
North Amrica digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, type and end user.
On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others.
Market Players
Some of the major players operating in this market are:
North America digital diabetes mangemnt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
By Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services), Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
• In product and services, devices are used mostly because of their high cost and use.
• In type, weight & diet management apps is the most rapidly growing segment because the digital diabetes mangemnt are mostly used by comsumers.
• In end user, home care settings have a larger market than other applications because of the large number of digital diabetes mangemnt requirement in home care settings.
Key Market Players
The key market players for North Amrica digital diabetes mangemnt market are listed below:
• Abbott
• PHC Holdings Corporation
• WellDoc, Inc.
• Sanofi
• Dexcom, Inc.
• DarioHealth
• Medtronic
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Insulet Corporation
• Tandem Diabetes Care
• Lifescan, Inc.
• Agamatrix, Inc.
• Glooko, Inc.
• GlucoMe
• Becton Dickinson and Company
• Azumio
• Diabnext
• Voluntis
• Smart Meter LLC.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 MARKETS COVERED
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1 MARKETS COVERED
2.2 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE
2.3 YEAR CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID
2.8 THE CATEGORY VS TIME GRID
2.9 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS
2.10 MULTIVARIATE MODELING
2.11 TIMELINE CURVE
2.12 SECONDARY SOURCES
2.13 ASSUMPTIONS
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF DIABETES
3.1.2 INCREASING OBESITY
3.1.3 RISING NUMBER OF GERIATRIC POPULATION
3.1.4 HIGH ACCEPTANCE OF SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DIABETES
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.2.1 RECALL OF DEVICES
3.2.2 HIGH COST OF DEVICES
3.2.3 RIGID REIMBURSEMENT POLICY
3.2.4 TIME CONSUMING PRODUCT APPROVAL
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1 TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION
3.3.2 COLLABORATION AND PARTNERSHIP
3.3.3 EMERGING COUNTRY
3.4 CHALLENGES
3.4.1 TECHNOLOGY COMPETTION
3.4.2 STRINGENT REGULATION
3.4.3 LACK OF AWARENESS
4 REGULATORY PROCEDURE
4.1 PROCEDURE
4.2 REGULATION IN EUROPE
4.3 REGULATION IN REST OF THE WORLD
4.3.1 JAPAN
4.3.2 CHINA
4.3.3 INDIA
5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7 INDUSTRY INSIGHT
8 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMNET MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 DEVICES
8.2.1 CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEMS
8.2.2 SMART GLUCOSE METERS
8.2.3 SMART INSULIN PENS
8.2.4 SMART INSULIN PUMPS
8.3 DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT APPS
8.3.1 WEIGHT & DIET MANAGEMENT APPS
8.3.2 DIABETES & BLOOD GLUCOSE TRACKING APPS
8.4 DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AND PLATFORMS
8.5 SERVICES
9 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMNET MARKET, BY TYPE
9.1 OVERVIEW
9.2 HANDHELD DEVICES
9.3 WEARABLE DEVICES
10 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMNET MARKET, BY END USER
10.1 OVERVIEW
10.2 HOME CARE SETTINGS
10.3 DIABETES CLINICS
10.4 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES
10.5 OTHERS
11 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
11.1 NORTH AMERICA
11.1.1 U.S.
11.1.2 CANADA
11.1.3 MEXICO
12 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA
13 COMPANY PROFILES
13.1 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD
13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.1.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.1.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.1.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.1.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.1.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.2 MEDTRONIC
13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.2.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.2.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.2.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.2.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.2.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.3 NOVO NORDISK A/S
13.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.3.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.3.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.3.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.3.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.3.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
?
13.4 ABBOTT
13.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.4.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.4.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.4.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.4.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.4.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.5 DEXCOM, INC
13.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.5.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.5.5 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.5.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.5.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.5.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.6 AGAMATRIX, INC
13.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.7 AZUMIO
13.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.8 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
13.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.8.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.9 BD
13.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.9.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.9.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.9.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.10 DARIO HEALTH
13.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.10.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.10.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.10.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.10.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.11 DIABNEXT
13.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.12 GLOOKO, INC
13.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.13 GLUCOME
13.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.14 INSULET CORPORATION
13.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.14.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.14.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.14.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.15 LIFESCAN, INC
13.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.16 PHC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
13.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.17 SANOFI
13.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.17.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.17.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.17.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.17.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.18 SMART METER LLC
13.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.18.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.18.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.19 TANDEM DIABETES CARE
13.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.19.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.19.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.19.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.19.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.20 VOLUNTIS
13.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14 CONCLUSION
15 QUESTIONNAIRE
16 RELATED REPORTS
?
