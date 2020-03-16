New Trends of Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027
Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in the development of video surveillance and VSaaS. The major business strategies adopted by these players, their market positioning, and their recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players in the video surveillance and VSaaS market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Canon, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Agent Video Intelligence, Geovision, Inc., Genetec, Inc., Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., and Pelco, Inc.
Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Type
- Analog Video Surveillance and VSaaS
- IP-based Video Surveillance and VSaaS
Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Component
- Video Surveillance Hardware
- Cameras
- By Technology
- Analog
- IP-Based
- By Power Source
- Wired
- Non-Wired
- Battery
- Solar Powered
- Others
- Recorders and Storage
- Encoders
- Monitors
- Video Surveillance Software
- Video Analytics
- Video Management Software (VMS)
- Video Surveillance as a Services (VSaaS)
- Hosted service
- Managed service
- Hybrid service
- By Technology
- Cameras
Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By End-use Industry
- Residential
- Retail
- Business Organizations
- Transportation
- Government Buildings
- Hospitality
- Industrial
- Stadiums
- Healthcare Organizations
- Others (Educational Institutions and Religious Buildings)
Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australasia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Video Surveillance and VSaaS Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…