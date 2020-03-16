The global Machine Learning as a Service market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Machine Learning as a Service market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Machine Learning as a Service market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Machine Learning as a Service market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global machine learning as a service market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global machine learning as a service market include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, BigMl Inc., FICO, Yottamine Analytics, Ersatz Labs Inc, Predictron Labs Ltd and H2O.ai. Other players include ForecastThis Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Datoin, Fuzzy.ai, and Sift Science Inc. among others.

The global machine learning as a service market is segmented as below:

By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By End-use Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

BFSI

Others (Energy & Utilities, Education, Government etc.)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

