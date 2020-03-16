Global LNG Carrier Market Viewpoint

In this LNG Carrier market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

GasLog Ltd

Dynagas Ltd

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Under 120,000 m3

120,000160,000 m3

Above 160,000 m3

Segment by Application

Government Organization

LNG Supplier

Other

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the LNG Carrier market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation.

