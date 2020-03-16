In this report, the global Hot Melt Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global hot melt adhesives market. Key players in the hot melt adhesive market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, H. B. Fuller Company, Jowat SE, DOW Corning Corporation, Sika AG, Hexcel Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd, Bostik Inc., and Heartland Adhesives LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global hot melt adhesive market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefins APAO Metallocene based POE

Polyamide

Polyurethanes

Styrene Block Copolymer

Others

By End User

Packaging

Construction

Non-woven

Book Binding & Paper Binding

Furniture

Footwear

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



