Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “ Global QX-314-Bromide Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”

The global QX-314-Bromide market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on QX-314-Bromide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall QX-314-Bromide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of QX-314-Bromide in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their QX-314-Bromide manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

R&D Systems(USA)

Abcam(UK)

Stemgent

Cayman Chemical

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

STEMCELL Technologies

Alfa Chemistry?USA?

Anward(China)

Race Chemical(China)

Glentham Life Sciences(UK)

AbMole Bioscience(USA)

Aurum Pharmatech LLC(USA)

Tocris Bioscience(USA)

Enzo Life Sciences(USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Low Purity(?97%)

Purity(>97% and <99%)

High Purity(?99%)

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Treatment

Bioscience Research

Others

