Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Automotive Electrical Connectors Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”

The global Automotive Electrical Connectors market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electrical Connectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electrical Connectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Electrical Connectors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Electrical Connectors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Molex

Amphenol

AVX

Cinch Connectivity Solutions

Delphi Connection Systems

Eaton

EDAC

FCI

Hirose

JAE Electronic

JST

Kostal

Littelfuse

Phoenix Contact

Song Chuan

Sunbank

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Aluminum Electrical Connectors

Copper Electrical Connectors

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

