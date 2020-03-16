Global Automotive Electrical Connectors Market 2020-2025 | Molex, Amphenol, AVX, Hirose and more
Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Automotive Electrical Connectors Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”
The global Automotive Electrical Connectors market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Electrical Connectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electrical Connectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Electrical Connectors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Electrical Connectors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Molex
Amphenol
AVX
Cinch Connectivity Solutions
Delphi Connection Systems
Eaton
EDAC
FCI
Hirose
JAE Electronic
JST
Kostal
Littelfuse
Phoenix Contact
Song Chuan
Sunbank
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Aluminum Electrical Connectors
Copper Electrical Connectors
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
