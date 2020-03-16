Global Aircraft GPS Market 2020-2025 | By Portable Type, Embedded Type, others
Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Aircraft GPS Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”
The GPS system uses triangulation to determine an aircraft’s exact location, as well as speed, track, distance to or from checkpoints, and time.The growing use of GPS devices for navigation purposes in military aircraft and navy ships is poised to propel the aircraft GPS market.
The global Aircraft GPS market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Aircraft GPS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft GPS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Oxford Technical Solutions
Garmin International
DUAL
Bad Elf
AG-NAV
Advanced Navigation
AVMAP
Flymaster
Genesys Aerosystems
Gladiator Technologies
NovAtel
TMH-TOOLS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Portable Type
Embedded Type
Segment by Application
Airliner
General Aviation
Business Aircraft
Others
