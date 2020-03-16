France Content Delivery Network Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2020-2026
Market Definition
Content delivery network establishes a distributed network of web servers across the globe, which enables replicas of content throughout the network because of which the copies of the content exist at multiple edges or nodes at a time. It allows a user to access the content’s copy available to the nearest of the web server (geographically), which helps in enhancing the content delivery in a reliable manner along with reducing the latency and accelerating the load time of websites.
It delivers the rich media content to internet users with the dispersion of web servers over a broad geographical range that accelerates the content delivery by caching/creating replicas in multiple locations. In addition, content delivery networks offer Push Zones for online gaming, which allows the developer to host the entire game on the CDN’s storage cluster that sets the origin server free entirely. It also provides security and protection from cyber threats, such as SQL injection, DDoS attacks, and help in keeping the application and website safe from the malicious intruders. Rapidly growing utilization of these services and huge amount of data over the web has driven the need of content delivery network.
France content delivery network (CDN) market is expected to reach a CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
France content delivery network market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, service provider, organization size, solution and end user.
• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non video CDN, video CDN
• On the basis of service provider, the market is segmented into peer to peer, traditional CDN, cloud CDN, distributed database, telco CDN and others.
• On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into data security and cloud storage, DRM and transcoding, transparent caching, web performance optimization, media delivery and video indexing.
• On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises.
• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into mobile operators, online gaming, healthcare, advertising, educational institutions, internet service providers (ISPs), retail and e-commerce, public sector and others.
Market Players
Some of the major players operating in this market
• Akamai Technologies
• Google
• Verizon Digital Media Services
• CenturyLink
• Oracle
• LimelightNetworks
• Amazon Web Services,Inc
• Anevia
• Cedexis Inc.
• Cloudflare, Inc,
• Edgeware AB
• Fastly,Inc
• IncInternap Corporations
• StackPath LLC
• Synamedia
• Telefonaktibolaget LM Ericsson,
• Velocix
France content delivery network (CDN) market expected to reach at a CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
By Type (Non Video CDN, Video CDN), Solution (Transparent Caching, Web Performance Optimization, DRM and Transcoding, Media Delivery, Data Security & Cloud Storage, Video Indexing), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Service Provider (Cloud CDN, Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Peer-To-Peer CDN, Distributed Database), End User (Advertising, Internet, Service Providers, Retail and E- Commerce, Online Gaming, Public Sector, Mobile Operators, Education Institution, Healthcare), Country (France)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Non video CDN and video CDN. Non video CDN segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased demand of network accessibility and handling the application over the internet.
• On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into transparent cashing, web performance optimization, DRM and transcoding, media delivery, data security & cloud storage, video indexing. Transparent caching is growing at the highest CAGR as it helps in minimizing the effect of cache miss which in result improves subscriber quality of experience.
• On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to owing to increased focus larger enterprises are using CDN services to promote their services and products in international market and are the major end users of CDN.
• On the basis of service provider, the market is segmented into cloud CDN, traditional CDN, telco CDN, peer-to-peer CDN, distributed database. Cloud CDN market is expected to dominate with the highest CAGR due to need for optimization and high performance.
• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into advertising, internet, service providers, retail and e-commerce, online gaming, public sector, mobile operators, education institution, healthcare. Advertising segment is expected to dominate the market with highest CAGR due to its dominance in social media marketing, which has boosted the growth in rich media content over social networking websites as rich media advertisements have become the most powerful way of attracting the users and to demonstrate the brand with latest animation technologies and making it more impactful.
Key Market Players
The key market players for France Content Delivery Network (CDN) market are listed below:
• Akamai Technologies
• Google
• Verizon Digital Media Services
• CenturyLink
• Oracle
• Limelight Networks
• Amazon Web Services
• Anevia
• Cedexis Inc.
• Cloudflare, Inc
• Edgeware AB
• Fastly, Inc
• Internap Corporations
• StackPath, LLC
• Synamedia
• Telefonaktibolaget LM Ericsson
• Velocix
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 11
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 11
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 11
1.3 OVERVIEW OF FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK(CDN) MARKET 11
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 12
1.5 LIMITATIONS 13
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 13
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 14
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 14
2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 15
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 15
2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 16
2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 19
2.7 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 20
2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 21
2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 22
2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 22
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 23
3.1 DRIVERS 24
3.1.1 INCREASING NEED FOR OPTIMIZATION AND ENHANCEMENT IN LIVE CONTENT DELIVERY 24
3.1.2 INCREASED SHARING OF RICH MEDIA CONTENT OVER SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES 25
3.1.3 INCREASING UTILIZATION OF INTERNET SERVICES FOR MULTIPLE END USERS 25
3.1.4 HUGE GROWTH IN ONLINE GAMING INDUSTRY 26
3.1.5 INCREASE IN CYBER THREATS 26
3.2 RESTRAINTS 27
3.2.1 BUDGET CONSTRAINT IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES 27
3.2.2 ADDITIONAL COSTS PER MONTH FOR CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORKS 27
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 28
3.3.1 INCREASING USAGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA 28
3.3.2 HUGE GROWTH IN CLOUD-BASED SERVICES 28
3.3.3 RAPIDLY GROWING E -COMMERCE INDUSTRY 29
3.4 CHALLENGES 29
3.4.1 ADAPTIVE BIT RATE STREAMING 29
3.4.2 CONTENT SECURITY 30
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 31
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 34
6 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, BY TYPE 36
6.1 OVERVIEW 37
6.2 VIDEO CDN 38
6.3 NON VIDEO CDN 39
7 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, BY SOLUTION 40
7.1 OVERVIEW 41
7.2 DATA SECURITY AND CLOUD STORAGE 42
7.3 DRM AND TRANSCODING 42
7.4 TRANSPARENT CACHING 43
7.5 WEB PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION 43
7.6 MEDIA DELIVERY 44
7.7 VIDEO INDEXING 44
8 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE 45
8.1 OVERVIEW 46
8.2 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 47
8.3 LARGE ENTERPRISES 47
9 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN), BY SERVICE PROVIDER 48
9.1 OVERVIEW 49
9.2 PEER TO PEER 50
9.3 TRADITIONAL CDN 50
9.4 CLOUD CDN 51
9.5 DISTRIBUTED DATABASE 51
9.6 TELCO CDN 52
9.7 OTHERS 52
10 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK MARKET, BY END USER 53
10.1 OVERVIEW 54
10.2 MOBILE OPERATORS 56
10.3 ONLINE GAMING 56
10.4 HEALTHCARE 57
10.5 ADVERTISING 57
10.6 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS 57
10.7 INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS (ISPS) 58
10.8 RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE 58
10.9 PUBLIC SECTOR 59
10.10 OTHERS 59
11 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 60
11.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: FRANCE 60
12 COMPANY PROFILE 61
12.1 AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES 61
12.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 61
12.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 61
12.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 63
12.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 63
12.1.5 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 64
12.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 65
12.1.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 65
12.2 GOOGLE 66
12.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 66
12.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 66
12.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 68
12.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 68
12.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 69
12.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 69
12.2.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 70
12.3 VERIZON DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES 71
12.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 71
12.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 71
12.3.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 72
12.3.4 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 73
12.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 73
12.3.6 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 74
12.4 CENTURYLINK 75
12.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 75
12.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 75
12.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 77
12.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 77
12.4.5 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 78
12.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 78
12.4.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 79
12.5 ORACLE 80
12.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 80
12.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 80
12.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 81
12.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 82
12.5.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 82
12.5.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 83
12.5.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 83
12.6 LIMELIGHT NETWORKS 84
12.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 84
12.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 84
12.6.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 85
12.6.1 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 85
12.6.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 86
12.7 AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC. 87
12.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 87
12.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 87
12.7.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 88
12.7.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 88
12.7.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 89
12.8 ANEVIA 90
12.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 90
12.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 90
12.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 91
12.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 91
12.9 CEDEXIS INC. 92
12.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 92
12.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 92
12.9.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 93
12.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 93
12.10 CLOUDFLARE, INC 94
12.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 94
12.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 94
12.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 95
12.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 95
12.11 EDGEWARE AB 96
12.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 96
12.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 96
12.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 97
12.11.4 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 98
12.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 99
12.12 FASTLY, INC. 100
12.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 100
12.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 100
12.12.3 PRODUCT/SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 101
12.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 101
12.13 INTERNAP CORPORATIONS 102
12.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 102
12.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 102
12.13.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 103
12.13.4 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 103
12.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 104
12.14 STACKPATH, LLC 105
12.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 105
12.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 105
12.14.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 106
12.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 106
12.15 SYNAMEDIA 107
12.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 107
12.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 107
12.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 108
12.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 108
12.16 TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON 109
12.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 109
12.16.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 109
12.16.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 110
12.16.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 110
12.16.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 111
12.17 VELOCIX 112
12.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 112
12.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 112
12.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 113
12.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 113
13 QUESTIONNAIRE 114
14 RELATED REPORTS 117
