Market Definition

Content delivery network establishes a distributed network of web servers across the globe, which enables replicas of content throughout the network because of which the copies of the content exist at multiple edges or nodes at a time. It allows a user to access the content’s copy available to the nearest of the web server (geographically), which helps in enhancing the content delivery in a reliable manner along with reducing the latency and accelerating the load time of websites.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587821

It delivers the rich media content to internet users with the dispersion of web servers over a broad geographical range that accelerates the content delivery by caching/creating replicas in multiple locations. In addition, content delivery networks offer Push Zones for online gaming, which allows the developer to host the entire game on the CDN’s storage cluster that sets the origin server free entirely. It also provides security and protection from cyber threats, such as SQL injection, DDoS attacks, and help in keeping the application and website safe from the malicious intruders. Rapidly growing utilization of these services and huge amount of data over the web has driven the need of content delivery network.

France content delivery network (CDN) market is expected to reach a CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

France content delivery network market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, service provider, organization size, solution and end user.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non video CDN, video CDN

• On the basis of service provider, the market is segmented into peer to peer, traditional CDN, cloud CDN, distributed database, telco CDN and others.

• On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into data security and cloud storage, DRM and transcoding, transparent caching, web performance optimization, media delivery and video indexing.

• On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises.

• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into mobile operators, online gaming, healthcare, advertising, educational institutions, internet service providers (ISPs), retail and e-commerce, public sector and others.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market

• Akamai Technologies

• Google

• Verizon Digital Media Services

• CenturyLink

• Oracle

• LimelightNetworks

• Amazon Web Services,Inc

• Anevia

• Cedexis Inc.

• Cloudflare, Inc,

• Edgeware AB

• Fastly,Inc

• IncInternap Corporations

• StackPath LLC

• Synamedia

• Telefonaktibolaget LM Ericsson,

• Velocix

France content delivery network (CDN) market expected to reach at a CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Non Video CDN, Video CDN), Solution (Transparent Caching, Web Performance Optimization, DRM and Transcoding, Media Delivery, Data Security & Cloud Storage, Video Indexing), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Service Provider (Cloud CDN, Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Peer-To-Peer CDN, Distributed Database), End User (Advertising, Internet, Service Providers, Retail and E- Commerce, Online Gaming, Public Sector, Mobile Operators, Education Institution, Healthcare), Country (France)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Non video CDN and video CDN. Non video CDN segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased demand of network accessibility and handling the application over the internet.

• On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into transparent cashing, web performance optimization, DRM and transcoding, media delivery, data security & cloud storage, video indexing. Transparent caching is growing at the highest CAGR as it helps in minimizing the effect of cache miss which in result improves subscriber quality of experience.

• On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to owing to increased focus larger enterprises are using CDN services to promote their services and products in international market and are the major end users of CDN.

• On the basis of service provider, the market is segmented into cloud CDN, traditional CDN, telco CDN, peer-to-peer CDN, distributed database. Cloud CDN market is expected to dominate with the highest CAGR due to need for optimization and high performance.

• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into advertising, internet, service providers, retail and e-commerce, online gaming, public sector, mobile operators, education institution, healthcare. Advertising segment is expected to dominate the market with highest CAGR due to its dominance in social media marketing, which has boosted the growth in rich media content over social networking websites as rich media advertisements have become the most powerful way of attracting the users and to demonstrate the brand with latest animation technologies and making it more impactful.

Key Market Players

The key market players for France Content Delivery Network (CDN) market are listed below:

• Akamai Technologies

• Google

• Verizon Digital Media Services

• CenturyLink

• Oracle

• Limelight Networks

• Amazon Web Services

• Anevia

• Cedexis Inc.

• Cloudflare, Inc

• Edgeware AB

• Fastly, Inc

• Internap Corporations

• StackPath, LLC

• Synamedia

• Telefonaktibolaget LM Ericsson

• Velocix

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/france-content-delivery-network-cdn-market-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 11

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 11

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 11

1.3 OVERVIEW OF FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK(CDN) MARKET 11

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 12

1.5 LIMITATIONS 13

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 13

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 14

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 14

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 15

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 15

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 16

2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 19

2.7 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 20

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 21

2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 22

2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 22

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 23

3.1 DRIVERS 24

3.1.1 INCREASING NEED FOR OPTIMIZATION AND ENHANCEMENT IN LIVE CONTENT DELIVERY 24

3.1.2 INCREASED SHARING OF RICH MEDIA CONTENT OVER SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES 25

3.1.3 INCREASING UTILIZATION OF INTERNET SERVICES FOR MULTIPLE END USERS 25

3.1.4 HUGE GROWTH IN ONLINE GAMING INDUSTRY 26

3.1.5 INCREASE IN CYBER THREATS 26

3.2 RESTRAINTS 27

3.2.1 BUDGET CONSTRAINT IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES 27

3.2.2 ADDITIONAL COSTS PER MONTH FOR CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORKS 27

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 28

3.3.1 INCREASING USAGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA 28

3.3.2 HUGE GROWTH IN CLOUD-BASED SERVICES 28

3.3.3 RAPIDLY GROWING E -COMMERCE INDUSTRY 29

?

3.4 CHALLENGES 29

3.4.1 ADAPTIVE BIT RATE STREAMING 29

3.4.2 CONTENT SECURITY 30

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 31

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 34

6 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, BY TYPE 36

6.1 OVERVIEW 37

6.2 VIDEO CDN 38

6.3 NON VIDEO CDN 39

7 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, BY SOLUTION 40

7.1 OVERVIEW 41

7.2 DATA SECURITY AND CLOUD STORAGE 42

7.3 DRM AND TRANSCODING 42

7.4 TRANSPARENT CACHING 43

7.5 WEB PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION 43

7.6 MEDIA DELIVERY 44

7.7 VIDEO INDEXING 44

8 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE 45

8.1 OVERVIEW 46

8.2 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 47

8.3 LARGE ENTERPRISES 47

9 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN), BY SERVICE PROVIDER 48

9.1 OVERVIEW 49

9.2 PEER TO PEER 50

9.3 TRADITIONAL CDN 50

9.4 CLOUD CDN 51

9.5 DISTRIBUTED DATABASE 51

9.6 TELCO CDN 52

9.7 OTHERS 52

10 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK MARKET, BY END USER 53

10.1 OVERVIEW 54

10.2 MOBILE OPERATORS 56

10.3 ONLINE GAMING 56

10.4 HEALTHCARE 57

10.5 ADVERTISING 57

10.6 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS 57

10.7 INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS (ISPS) 58

10.8 RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE 58

10.9 PUBLIC SECTOR 59

10.10 OTHERS 59

11 FRANCE CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (CDN) MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 60

11.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: FRANCE 60

12 COMPANY PROFILE 61

12.1 AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES 61

12.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 61

12.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 61

12.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 63

12.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 63

12.1.5 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 64

12.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 65

12.1.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 65

12.2 GOOGLE 66

12.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 66

12.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 66

12.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 68

12.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 68

12.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 69

12.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 69

12.2.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 70

12.3 VERIZON DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES 71

12.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 71

12.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 71

12.3.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 72

12.3.4 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 73

12.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 73

12.3.6 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 74

12.4 CENTURYLINK 75

12.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 75

12.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 75

12.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 77

12.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 77

12.4.5 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 78

12.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 78

12.4.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 79

12.5 ORACLE 80

12.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 80

12.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 80

12.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 81

12.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 82

12.5.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 82

12.5.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 83

12.5.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 83

12.6 LIMELIGHT NETWORKS 84

12.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 84

12.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 84

12.6.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 85

12.6.1 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 85

12.6.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 86

12.7 AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC. 87

12.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 87

12.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 87

12.7.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 88

12.7.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 88

12.7.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 89

12.8 ANEVIA 90

12.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 90

12.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 90

12.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 91

12.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 91

12.9 CEDEXIS INC. 92

12.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 92

12.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 92

12.9.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 93

12.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 93

12.10 CLOUDFLARE, INC 94

12.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 94

12.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 94

12.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 95

12.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 95

?

12.11 EDGEWARE AB 96

12.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 96

12.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 96

12.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 97

12.11.4 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 98

12.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 99

12.12 FASTLY, INC. 100

12.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 100

12.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 100

12.12.3 PRODUCT/SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 101

12.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 101

12.13 INTERNAP CORPORATIONS 102

12.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 102

12.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 102

12.13.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 103

12.13.4 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 103

12.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 104

12.14 STACKPATH, LLC 105

12.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 105

12.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 105

12.14.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 106

12.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 106

12.15 SYNAMEDIA 107

12.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 107

12.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 107

12.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 108

12.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 108

12.16 TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON 109

12.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 109

12.16.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 109

12.16.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 110

12.16.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 110

12.16.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 111

12.17 VELOCIX 112

12.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 112

12.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 112

12.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 113

12.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 113

?

13 QUESTIONNAIRE 114

14 RELATED REPORTS 117

?

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3587821

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155