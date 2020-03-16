Market Definition

Self-leveling concrete is polymer transformed cement having high flow property and does not require large amount of water. It gives perfect surfaces which is ready for use in very less time. The advantage of using self-leveling concrete is the faster construction process, smooth surface and highly durability. It also helps in giving flexibility to dissipate stress and counteract cracking, adhesion to an extremely wide variety of subfloors such as wood, metal or carpet etc. and excellent leveling concrete capacity. It is widely used for underlayment and toppings in both commercial and residential buildings.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587899

Market Segmentation

The Europe self-leveling concrete market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into underlayment and topping.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential building, commercial building.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are:

• LafargeHolcim

• Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc.

• Flowcrete Group Ltd.

• KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

• LATICRETE International, Inc.

• CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation

• TCC Materials

• Larsen Building Products

• GCT Gulf Concrete Technology

• Sakrete

• Arkema Group

• Saint-Gobain

• Sika AG

• USG Corporation

• The QUIKRETE Companies

• ARDEX Group

• Durabond Products Limited

• Dayton Superior Corporation

• W. R. Meadows, Inc.

• Edison Coatings, Inc.

• Bostik

• W.W. Henry Co.

• Mapie S.p.A

• Fosroc, Inc.

Europe self-leveling concrete market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Market Segmentation

By Type (Underlayment, Topping), Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• In type, the market is segmented into underlayment and topping. Underlayment segment is growing at the highest CAGR as it has best specifications in compare to the toppings and it is highly used in the commercial buildings. It requires less time to get into action as compare to the other segment.

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential building, commercial building. Commercial building segment is growing at the highest CAGR as it is one of the most costly products in this industry and the space which demands this product is much higher in the commercial buildings as compared to the residential buildings.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Europe self-leveling concrete market are listed below:

• LafargeHolcim

• Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc.

• Flowcrete Group Ltd.

• KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

• LATICRETE International, Inc.

• CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation

• TCC Materials

• Larsen Building Products

• GCT Gulf Concrete Technology

• Sakrete

• Arkema Group

• Saint-Gobain

• Sika AG

• USG Corporation

• The QUIKRETE Companies

• ARDEX Group

• Durabond Products Limited

• Dayton Superior Corporation

• W. R. Meadows, Inc.

• Edison Coatings, Inc.

• Bostik

• W.W. Henry Co.

• Mapie S.p.A

• Fosroc, Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/europe-self-leveling-concrete-market-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.12 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA

2.13 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.14 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 LIMITED OR NO REQUIREMENT OF VIBRATION PROCESS

3.1.2 LOW OVERALL COST OF FLOOR CONSTRUCTION

3.1.3 LOW SETTLEMENT TIME REQUIRED

3.1.4 HIGH IMPORT FORM INDIA LEADING TO STABLE PRICES FOR SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE PRODUCTS EUROPELY

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 HIGH COST OF SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE COMPARED TO SELF-CONSOLIDATING CONCRETE

3.2.2 HIGH COST OF RAW MATERIALS

3.2.3 LIMITED PRODUCTION OF SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE AS COMPARED TO ITS PEERS

3.2.4 CONTAMINATION OF LEAD AND ARSENIC LEADS TO HIGH ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 FLOORING IN RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION WHEN USED WITH PLASTIC UNDERLAY

3.3.2 GROWING USAGE OF SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE WITH IN-FLOOR HEATING SYSTEM

3.3.3 GREAT AMERICAN DREAM TO BOOST THE SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICA

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 LACK OF AWARENESS ABOUT SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE

3.4.2 IMPOSSIBLE IN SLANTING FLOORS

3.4.3 LARGER AREAS TEND TO HAVE VARIATIONS IN SURFACE HEIGHT LEADING TO DIFFICULTIES WITH SLC

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

7 EUROPE SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE MARKET, BY TYPE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 UNDERLAYMENTS

7.3 TOPPINGS

8 EUROPE SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

8.3 COMMERCIAL BUILDING

9 EUROPE SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 EUROPE

9.1.1 GERMANY

9.1.2 FRANCE

9.1.3 ITALY

9.1.4 U.K.

9.1.5 TURKEY

9.1.6 SPAIN

9.1.7 RUSSIA

9.1.8 BELGIUM

9.1.9 SWITZERLAND

9.1.10 NETHERLANDS

9.1.11 REST OF EUROPE

10 EUROPE SELF-LEVELING CONCRETE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 LAFARGEHOLCIM

11.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.2 USG CORPORATION

11.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.3 SIKA AG

11.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.3.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.3.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.4 ARKEMA

11.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.4.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

11.5 CTS CEMENT MANUFACTURING CORPORATION

11.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.5.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.5.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

?

11.6 ARDEX GROUP

11.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.7 DAYTON SUPERIOR CORPORATION

11.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.8 DURABOND PRODUCTS LIMITED

11.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.8.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.8.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.9 DURAAMEN ENGINEERED PRODUCTS, INC.

11.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.10 EDISON COATINGS INC.

11.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

11.11 FLOWCRETE GROUP LTD.

11.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

11.12 FOSROC, INC.

11.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.13 GULF CONCRETE TECHNOLOGY LLC

11.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.14 KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

11.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.15 LARSEN BUILDING PRODUCTS

11.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.15.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.15.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.16 LATICRETE INTERNATIONAL INC.

11.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.17 MAPEI S.P.A.

11.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.18 SAINT GOBIN

11.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.18.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.18.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

11.18.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.18.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.18.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

11.19 SAKRETE

11.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.19.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.19.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.19.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

11.20 TCC MATERIALS

11.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.20.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.20.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

11.21 THE QUIKRETE COMPANIES

11.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.21.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.21.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.21.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

?

11.22 W.R. MEADOWS, INC.

11.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

11.22.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

11.22.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.22.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12 QUESTIONNAIRE

13 CONCLUSION

14 RELATED REPORTS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3587899

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155