Europe POCT Market Dynamics, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend And Demand, Forecast To 2026
Market Definition
Point-of-care testing (POCT) is defined as the testing of samples taken from a patient and performed at or near the bedside, with the result leading to possible changes in the care of that individual. It is a diagnostic test which is conducted close to the site where clinical care needs to be delivered. POCT is often accomplished through the use of light, portable, and handheld instruments (blood glucose meter, INR meter). POCT is an alternative to central or core laboratory testing.
Market Segmentation:
Europe POCT market is segmented into five notable segments which are device type, product, diseases, prescription mode and end user.
On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into Handheld and Bench Top devices.
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cardio-metabolic monitoring, glucose monitoring, fertility and pregnancy, coagulation monitoring, infectious disease, hematology, tumor marker, urinalysis testing, cholesterol test, drug abuse testing, fecal occult testing and others. Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring is further sub segmented into cardiac markers, hb1ac testing, blood gas/electrolytes and lipid testing. Fertility and Pregnancy is further sub segmented into pregnancy testing kits and fertility testing kits. Coagulation Monitoring is further sub segmented into ACT/APTT testing and PT/INR testing. Infectious disease is further sub segmented into Influenza/Flu POC, HIV POC, Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) POC, STD testing, tropical diseases testing, respiratory infections testing and other infectious diseases.
On the basis of diseases, the market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, respiratory diseases, liver diseases and others.
On the basis of prescription mode, the market is segmented into over the counter and prescription based.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, home care settings, clinics and ambulance service.
Market Players
Some of the major players operating in the market are:
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Siemens
• Holigic Inc.
• Abaxis
• Acon Laboratories, Inc.
• Randox Laboratories, Ltd.
• Danaher
• Abott
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Trivitron Healthcare
• Cavidi
• Clarity Diagnostics
• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Becton Dickinson and Company
• Nova Biomedical
• Trinity Biotech
• Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc.
• Sysmex Corporation
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Biomérieux SA
Europe POCT market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
By Device Type (Handheld and Bench Top), Product (cardio-metabolic monitoring, glucose monitoring, fertility and pregnancy, coagulation monitoring, infectious disease, hematology, tumor marker, urinalysis testing, cholesterol test, drug abuse testing, fecal occult testing and others), Diseases (cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, respiratory diseases, liver diseases and others), Prescription Mode (over the counter and prescription based), End User (laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, home care settings, clinics and ambulance service) and Country (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
• In device type segment, the handheld devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Handheld devices are dominating the market due to their portable nature and small size which makes them easy to carry and convenient to use. These devices can be used in any kind of setting including emergency care, hospitals and even home care settings. The conienience of using these devices making them easy to use without the supervision of any healthcare professional.
• In product segment, the Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring segment is dominating the market as the levels of cardiology related problems are on a rise in Europe and is being a reason for millions of death across Europe Mortality from the disease is rising in central and eastern Europe causing around 4 million death every year this has resulted in a rising demand of in vitro diagnostic tests for this diseases so that they can rapidly be tested and timely prevention can be taken.
• In diseases segment, the Cardiology segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Cardiology segment is dominating the market as the levels of cardiology related problems are on a rise in Europe and is being a reason for millions of death across Europe Mortality from the disease is rising in central and eastern Europe causing arounf 4 million death every year this has resulted in a rising demand of in vitro diagnostic tests for this diseases so that they can rapidly be tested and timely prevention can be taken.
• In prescription mode segment, the over the counter segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Over the counter devices are dominating the market as there is an increase in the prevalence of various diseases and disorders in the recent years which has resulted in the awareness amongst people for constant monitoring of various parameters whether or not they have been suffering from these problems resulting in growth of purchasing these devices for constant monitoring and keeping check of an individual’s biochemical attributes.
• In end-user segment, the laboratory segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Laboratories are dominating the market as the point-of-care treatments have revolutionaries the lab testing as it reduces the time of test by providing rapid test results which helps in reducing the bed time for the patients in the emergency or critical care uits as the decisions can be made faster and with more accuracy.
Key Market Players
The key market players for Europe POCT market are listed below:
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 17
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17
1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE POCT MARKET 18
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 19
1.5 LIMITATIONS 20
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 20
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 22
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 22
2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 23
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 23
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 23
2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 24
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 27
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 28
2.8 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 29
2.9 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 30
2.10 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE 30
2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES 31
2.12 ASSUMPTIONS 31
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 32
3.1 DRIVERS 34
3.1.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN POCT DEVICES 34
3.1.2 INCREASED USAGE OF POCT DEVICES IN HOMECARE SETTINGS 35
3.1.3 RISING INCIDENCES OF CHRONIC DISEASES 35
3.1.4 GROWING DEMAND FOR WEARABLE DEVICES 36
3.2 RESTRAINTS 37
3.2.1 PRODUCT RECALLS: HAMPERING USER CONFIDENCE 37
3.2.2 RISING COST OF POCT DEVICES 37
3.2.3 UNFAVOURABLE REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO 37
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 39
3.3.1 POC TESTS WITH MULTIPLEXED CAPABILITIES 39
3.3.2 EMERGING MICROFLUIDIC LAB-ON–A–CHIP TECHNOLOGY 39
3.4 CHALLENGES 40
3.4.1 RELUCTANCE TOWARDS CHANGE IN EXISTING DIAGNOSTIC PRACTICES 40
3.4.2 LACK OF ACCURACY AND EFFICIENCY 40
3.4.3 DATA MANAGEMENT AND LACK OF CONNECTIVITY 41
3.4.4 TESTING PERFORMED BY NON-LABORATORY PERSONNEL AND LACK OF AWARENESS AMONG THE USERS 41
4 REGULATORY SCENARIO 42
4.1 OVERVIEW 42
4.2 REGULATORY PROCEDURE: 42
4.3 CE MARKING 43
5 REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO 44
5.1 OVERVIEW 44
6 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 45
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 48
8 KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS 50
9 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE 51
9.1 OVERVIEW 52
9.2 HANDHELD 53
9.3 BENCH TOP 54
10 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY PRODUCT 55
10.1 OVERVIEW 56
10.2 CARDIO-METABOLIC MONITORING 57
10.2.1 CARDIAC MARKERS 58
10.2.2 HB1AC TESTING 59
10.2.3 BLOOD GAS/ELECTROLYTES 59
10.2.4 LIPID TESTING 60
10.3 GLUCOSE MONITORING 60
10.4 FERTILITY AND PREGNANCY 61
10.4.1 PREGNANCY TESTING KITS 61
10.4.2 FERTILITY TESTING KITS 61
10.5 COAGULATION MONITORING 62
10.5.1 ACT/APTT TESTING 62
10.5.2 PT/INR TESTING 62
10.6 INFECTIOUS DISEASE 63
10.6.1 INFLUENZA/FLU POC 64
10.6.2 HIV POC 64
10.6.3 HEPATITIS C VIRUS (HCV) POC 65
10.6.4 STD TESTING 65
10.6.5 TROPICAL DISEASES TESTING 66
10.6.6 RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS TESTING 66
10.6.7 OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES 67
10.7 HEMATOLOGY 67
10.8 TUMOR MARKER 67
10.9 URINALYSIS TESTING 69
10.10 CHOLESTEROL TEST 70
10.11 DRUG ABUSE TESTING 70
10.12 FECAL OCCULT TESTING 71
10.13 OTHERS 71
11 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY DISEASES 72
11.1 OVERVIEW 73
11.2 CARDIOLOGY 74
11.3 DIABETES 75
11.4 GYNAECOLOGY 75
11.5 RESPIRATORY DISEASES 76
11.6 LIVER DISEASES 76
11.7 OTHERS 77
12 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY PRESCRIPTION MODE 78
12.1 OVERVIEW 79
12.2 PRESCRIPTION BASED 80
12.3 OVER THE COUNTER 81
13 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY END-USER 82
13.1 OVERVIEW 83
13.2 LABORATORIES 84
13.3 DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS 84
13.4 HOSPITALS 85
13.5 HOME CARE SETTINGS 85
13.6 CLINICS 86
13.7 AMBULANCE SERVICE 87
14 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY COUNTRY 88
14.1 EUROPE 88
14.1.1 GERMANY 94
14.1.2 U.K. 97
14.1.3 FRANCE 100
14.1.4 SPAIN 103
14.1.5 ITALY 106
14.1.6 SWITZERLAND 109
14.1.7 DENMARK 112
14.1.8 BELGIUM 115
14.1.9 NORWAY 118
14.1.10 SWEDEN 122
14.1.11 NETHERLANDS 125
14.1.12 RUSSIA 128
14.1.13 TURKEY 131
14.1.14 REST OF EUROPE 134
15 EUROPE POCT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 135
15.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 135
16 COMPANY PROFILES 136
16.1 ABBOTT 136
16.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 136
16.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 136
16.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 138
16.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 138
16.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 139
16.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 140
16.1.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 141
16.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. 142
16.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 142
16.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 142
16.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 143
16.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 144
16.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 144
16.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 146
16.2.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 147
16.3 BIOMÉRIEUX SA 148
16.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 148
16.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 148
16.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 149
16.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 150
16.3.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 150
16.3.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 153
16.3.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 153
16.4 SIEMENS 154
16.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 154
16.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 154
16.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 155
16.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 156
16.4.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 156
16.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 158
16.4.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 158
16.5 DANAHER 159
16.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 159
16.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 159
16.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 160
16.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 161
16.5.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 161
16.5.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 163
16.5.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 163
16.6 ABAXIS 164
16.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 164
16.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 164
16.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 165
16.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 165
16.7 ACON LABORATORIES, INC. 166
16.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 166
16.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 166
16.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 167
16.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 169
16.8 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 170
16.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 170
16.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 170
16.8.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 171
16.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 171
16.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 172
16.9 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. 173
16.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 173
16.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 173
16.9.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 174
16.9.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 174
16.9.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 175
16.10 CAVIDI 176
16.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 176
16.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 176
16.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 177
16.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 177
16.11 CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS, INC. 178
16.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 178
16.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 178
16.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 179
16.11.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 179
16.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 180
16.12 CLARITY DIAGNOSTICS 181
16.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 181
16.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 181
16.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 182
16.13 HOLIGIC INC 183
16.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 183
16.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 183
16.13.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 184
16.13.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 184
16.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 185
16.14 NOVA BIOMEDICAL 186
16.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 186
16.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 186
16.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 187
16.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 189
16.15 RANDOX LABORATORIES, LTD. 190
16.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 190
16.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 190
16.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 191
16.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 192
16.16 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 193
16.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 193
16.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 193
16.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 194
16.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 195
16.17 SYSMEX CORPORATION 196
16.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 196
16.17.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 196
16.17.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 197
16.17.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 197
16.17.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 198
16.18 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. 199
16.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 199
16.18.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 199
16.18.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 200
16.18.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 200
16.18.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 201
16.19 TRINITY BIOTECH 202
16.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 202
16.19.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 202
16.19.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 203
16.19.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 203
16.19.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 205
16.20 TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE 206
16.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 206
16.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 206
16.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 207
16.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 209
17 CONCLUSION 210
18 QUESTIONNAIRE 211
19 RELATED REPORTS 215
