Market Definition

Point-of-care testing (POCT) is defined as the testing of samples taken from a patient and performed at or near the bedside, with the result leading to possible changes in the care of that individual. It is a diagnostic test which is conducted close to the site where clinical care needs to be delivered. POCT is often accomplished through the use of light, portable, and handheld instruments (blood glucose meter, INR meter). POCT is an alternative to central or core laboratory testing.

Market Segmentation:

Europe POCT market is segmented into five notable segments which are device type, product, diseases, prescription mode and end user.

On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into Handheld and Bench Top devices.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cardio-metabolic monitoring, glucose monitoring, fertility and pregnancy, coagulation monitoring, infectious disease, hematology, tumor marker, urinalysis testing, cholesterol test, drug abuse testing, fecal occult testing and others. Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring is further sub segmented into cardiac markers, hb1ac testing, blood gas/electrolytes and lipid testing. Fertility and Pregnancy is further sub segmented into pregnancy testing kits and fertility testing kits. Coagulation Monitoring is further sub segmented into ACT/APTT testing and PT/INR testing. Infectious disease is further sub segmented into Influenza/Flu POC, HIV POC, Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) POC, STD testing, tropical diseases testing, respiratory infections testing and other infectious diseases.

On the basis of diseases, the market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, respiratory diseases, liver diseases and others.

On the basis of prescription mode, the market is segmented into over the counter and prescription based.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, home care settings, clinics and ambulance service.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the market are:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Siemens

• Holigic Inc.

• Abaxis

• Acon Laboratories, Inc.

• Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

• Danaher

• Abott

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Trivitron Healthcare

• Cavidi

• Clarity Diagnostics

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Nova Biomedical

• Trinity Biotech

• Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Biomérieux SA

Europe POCT market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Device Type (Handheld and Bench Top), Product (cardio-metabolic monitoring, glucose monitoring, fertility and pregnancy, coagulation monitoring, infectious disease, hematology, tumor marker, urinalysis testing, cholesterol test, drug abuse testing, fecal occult testing and others), Diseases (cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, respiratory diseases, liver diseases and others), Prescription Mode (over the counter and prescription based), End User (laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, home care settings, clinics and ambulance service) and Country (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• In device type segment, the handheld devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Handheld devices are dominating the market due to their portable nature and small size which makes them easy to carry and convenient to use. These devices can be used in any kind of setting including emergency care, hospitals and even home care settings. The conienience of using these devices making them easy to use without the supervision of any healthcare professional.

• In product segment, the Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring segment is dominating the market as the levels of cardiology related problems are on a rise in Europe and is being a reason for millions of death across Europe Mortality from the disease is rising in central and eastern Europe causing around 4 million death every year this has resulted in a rising demand of in vitro diagnostic tests for this diseases so that they can rapidly be tested and timely prevention can be taken.

• In diseases segment, the Cardiology segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Cardiology segment is dominating the market as the levels of cardiology related problems are on a rise in Europe and is being a reason for millions of death across Europe Mortality from the disease is rising in central and eastern Europe causing arounf 4 million death every year this has resulted in a rising demand of in vitro diagnostic tests for this diseases so that they can rapidly be tested and timely prevention can be taken.

• In prescription mode segment, the over the counter segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Over the counter devices are dominating the market as there is an increase in the prevalence of various diseases and disorders in the recent years which has resulted in the awareness amongst people for constant monitoring of various parameters whether or not they have been suffering from these problems resulting in growth of purchasing these devices for constant monitoring and keeping check of an individual’s biochemical attributes.

• In end-user segment, the laboratory segment is growing at the highest CAGR. Laboratories are dominating the market as the point-of-care treatments have revolutionaries the lab testing as it reduces the time of test by providing rapid test results which helps in reducing the bed time for the patients in the emergency or critical care uits as the decisions can be made faster and with more accuracy.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Europe POCT market are listed below:

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE POCT MARKET 18

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 19

1.5 LIMITATIONS 20

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 20

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 22

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 22

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 23

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 23

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 23

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 24

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 27

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 28

2.8 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 29

2.9 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 30

2.10 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE 30

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES 31

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS 31

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 32

3.1 DRIVERS 34

3.1.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN POCT DEVICES 34

3.1.2 INCREASED USAGE OF POCT DEVICES IN HOMECARE SETTINGS 35

3.1.3 RISING INCIDENCES OF CHRONIC DISEASES 35

3.1.4 GROWING DEMAND FOR WEARABLE DEVICES 36

3.2 RESTRAINTS 37

3.2.1 PRODUCT RECALLS: HAMPERING USER CONFIDENCE 37

3.2.2 RISING COST OF POCT DEVICES 37

3.2.3 UNFAVOURABLE REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO 37

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 39

3.3.1 POC TESTS WITH MULTIPLEXED CAPABILITIES 39

3.3.2 EMERGING MICROFLUIDIC LAB-ON–A–CHIP TECHNOLOGY 39

3.4 CHALLENGES 40

3.4.1 RELUCTANCE TOWARDS CHANGE IN EXISTING DIAGNOSTIC PRACTICES 40

3.4.2 LACK OF ACCURACY AND EFFICIENCY 40

3.4.3 DATA MANAGEMENT AND LACK OF CONNECTIVITY 41

3.4.4 TESTING PERFORMED BY NON-LABORATORY PERSONNEL AND LACK OF AWARENESS AMONG THE USERS 41

4 REGULATORY SCENARIO 42

4.1 OVERVIEW 42

4.2 REGULATORY PROCEDURE: 42

4.3 CE MARKING 43

5 REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO 44

5.1 OVERVIEW 44

6 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 45

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 48

8 KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS 50

9 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE 51

9.1 OVERVIEW 52

9.2 HANDHELD 53

9.3 BENCH TOP 54

10 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY PRODUCT 55

10.1 OVERVIEW 56

10.2 CARDIO-METABOLIC MONITORING 57

10.2.1 CARDIAC MARKERS 58

10.2.2 HB1AC TESTING 59

10.2.3 BLOOD GAS/ELECTROLYTES 59

10.2.4 LIPID TESTING 60

10.3 GLUCOSE MONITORING 60

10.4 FERTILITY AND PREGNANCY 61

10.4.1 PREGNANCY TESTING KITS 61

10.4.2 FERTILITY TESTING KITS 61

10.5 COAGULATION MONITORING 62

10.5.1 ACT/APTT TESTING 62

10.5.2 PT/INR TESTING 62

10.6 INFECTIOUS DISEASE 63

10.6.1 INFLUENZA/FLU POC 64

10.6.2 HIV POC 64

10.6.3 HEPATITIS C VIRUS (HCV) POC 65

10.6.4 STD TESTING 65

10.6.5 TROPICAL DISEASES TESTING 66

10.6.6 RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS TESTING 66

10.6.7 OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES 67

10.7 HEMATOLOGY 67

10.8 TUMOR MARKER 67

10.9 URINALYSIS TESTING 69

10.10 CHOLESTEROL TEST 70

10.11 DRUG ABUSE TESTING 70

10.12 FECAL OCCULT TESTING 71

10.13 OTHERS 71

11 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY DISEASES 72

11.1 OVERVIEW 73

11.2 CARDIOLOGY 74

11.3 DIABETES 75

11.4 GYNAECOLOGY 75

11.5 RESPIRATORY DISEASES 76

11.6 LIVER DISEASES 76

11.7 OTHERS 77

12 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY PRESCRIPTION MODE 78

12.1 OVERVIEW 79

12.2 PRESCRIPTION BASED 80

12.3 OVER THE COUNTER 81

13 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY END-USER 82

13.1 OVERVIEW 83

13.2 LABORATORIES 84

13.3 DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS 84

13.4 HOSPITALS 85

13.5 HOME CARE SETTINGS 85

13.6 CLINICS 86

13.7 AMBULANCE SERVICE 87

14 EUROPE POCT MARKET, BY COUNTRY 88

14.1 EUROPE 88

14.1.1 GERMANY 94

14.1.2 U.K. 97

14.1.3 FRANCE 100

14.1.4 SPAIN 103

14.1.5 ITALY 106

14.1.6 SWITZERLAND 109

14.1.7 DENMARK 112

14.1.8 BELGIUM 115

14.1.9 NORWAY 118

14.1.10 SWEDEN 122

14.1.11 NETHERLANDS 125

14.1.12 RUSSIA 128

14.1.13 TURKEY 131

14.1.14 REST OF EUROPE 134

15 EUROPE POCT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 135

15.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 135

16 COMPANY PROFILES 136

16.1 ABBOTT 136

16.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 136

16.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 136

16.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 138

16.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 138

16.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 139

16.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 140

16.1.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 141

16.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. 142

16.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 142

16.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 142

16.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 143

16.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 144

16.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 144

16.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 146

16.2.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 147

16.3 BIOMÉRIEUX SA 148

16.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 148

16.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 148

16.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 149

16.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 150

16.3.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 150

16.3.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 153

16.3.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 153

16.4 SIEMENS 154

16.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 154

16.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 154

16.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 155

16.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 156

16.4.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 156

16.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 158

16.4.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 158

16.5 DANAHER 159

16.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 159

16.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 159

16.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 160

16.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 161

16.5.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 161

16.5.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 163

16.5.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 163

16.6 ABAXIS 164

16.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 164

16.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 164

16.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 165

16.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 165

16.7 ACON LABORATORIES, INC. 166

16.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 166

16.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 166

16.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 167

16.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 169

16.8 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY 170

16.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 170

16.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 170

16.8.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 171

16.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 171

16.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 172

16.9 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. 173

16.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 173

16.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 173

16.9.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 174

16.9.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 174

16.9.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 175

16.10 CAVIDI 176

16.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 176

16.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 176

16.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 177

16.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 177

16.11 CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS, INC. 178

16.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 178

16.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 178

16.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 179

16.11.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 179

16.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 180

16.12 CLARITY DIAGNOSTICS 181

16.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 181

16.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 181

16.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 182

16.13 HOLIGIC INC 183

16.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 183

16.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 183

16.13.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 184

16.13.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 184

16.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 185

16.14 NOVA BIOMEDICAL 186

16.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 186

16.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 186

16.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 187

16.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 189

16.15 RANDOX LABORATORIES, LTD. 190

16.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 190

16.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 190

16.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 191

16.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 192

16.16 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 193

16.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 193

16.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 193

16.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 194

16.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 195

16.17 SYSMEX CORPORATION 196

16.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 196

16.17.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 196

16.17.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 197

16.17.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 197

16.17.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 198

16.18 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. 199

16.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 199

16.18.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 199

16.18.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 200

16.18.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 200

16.18.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 201

16.19 TRINITY BIOTECH 202

16.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 202

16.19.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 202

16.19.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 203

16.19.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 203

16.19.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 205

16.20 TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE 206

16.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 206

16.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 206

16.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 207

16.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 209

17 CONCLUSION 210

18 QUESTIONNAIRE 211

19 RELATED REPORTS 215

