Market Definition

A collaborative robot is capable of performing multiple tasks, as assisted by the humans. In contrast, autonomous robots are built to perform same task repeatedly and work independently. Collaborative robots have additional features, such as safety monitored stop, hand guiding, speed & separation monitoring, and power & force limiting. There are various types of collaborative robots that are used in industries like safety monitored stop is used to stop the functioning of robot when the safety zone violates; hand guiding is used for path teaching and detection of applied forces; speed & separation monitoring is used for operations requiring frequent worker presence, and power & force limiting is used for the direct collaboration with workers. Collaborative robots are being used in multiple verticals, which include supply chain management, manufacturing, and healthcare. Few force limited robot models are Universal Robots UR3, UR5, UR10, Rethink Robotics Baxter, Sawyer, KUKA LBR iiwa, ABB Yumi, Fanuc CR-35iA, and F&P Robotics among other robots.

Europe collaborative robot market is projected to register a CAGR of 55.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

Europe collaborative robot market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, solution, safety method, payload capacity, application and end user.

• On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is sub-segmented into controllers, sensors, drive, end effector, cameras, gripper, motors and others

• On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into safety light curtain, safety laser scanner, camera based 3D space monitoring system, and safe gripping

• On the basis of safety method, the market is segmented into speed and separation monitoring, power and force limiting, safety-rated monitored stop, and hand guiding.

• On the basis of payload capacity, the market is segmented into up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and above 15Kg

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, quality inspection, pick and place/ drop, packaging and pelletizing, machine tending, molding operations, gluing and welding, test and inspection, assembly, polishing, lab analysis, entertainment, and others

• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into electrical and electronics, furniture and equipment, automotive, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, plastics and polymers, metals and machining, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others

Market Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are as follows

Europe Collaborative Robot market is expected to reach a CAGR of 55.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Component (Hardware and Software), Solution (Safety light Curtain, Safety Laser Scanner, Camera Based 3D Space Monitoring System, Safe Gripping), Safety Method (Speed and Separation Monitoring, Power and Force Limiting, Safety-Rated Monitored Stop, Hand Guiding), Payload Capacity ( Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and Above 10Kg), Application (Material Handling, Quality Inspection, Pick and Place/ Drop, Packaging and Pelletizing, Machine Tending, Molding Operations, Gluing and Welding, Test and Inspection, Assembly, Polishing, Lab Analysis, Entertainment, and Others), End User (Electrical and Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Metals and Machining, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), Countries (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• In component, software segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning

• In solution, camera based 3D space monitoring system segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to requirement of 2D and 3D vision for safest workspace

• In safety method, power and force limiting segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to high demand in high payload collaborative robots

• In payload capacity, 5Kg to 10Kg segment is growing at the highest CAGR as collaboration becomes more difficult with increasing payload capacity

• In application, packaging and palletizing segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to high use of collaborative robots for packaging in various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, logistics and warehouses

• In end user, automotive segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to the opportunity of releasing human operators from health-damaging and strenuous activities and achieving flexibility in the process of production

The key market players for Europe collaborative robot market are listed below:

• ABB

• Universal Robots A/S

• Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

• Rethink Robotics

• KUKA AG

• FANUC Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Precise Automation, Inc.

• MRK-Systeme GmbH

• Energid Technologies Corporation

• F&P Robotics AG

• Productive Robotics, Inc.

• MABI ROBOTIC AG

• Quanta Storage Inc.

• Franka Emika GmbH

• AUBO Robotics

• Techman Robots

• Staubli International AG

• YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

• Comau S.p.A.

• Teradyne Inc.

• Automatica Kassow Robots

• Vecna

• Robotiq

• OMRON Corporation

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF THE EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.7 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.9 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.10 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.11 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF AUTOMATION IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIES

3.1.2 INTEGRATION OF IOT IN ROBOTICS AND IMPROVED HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE (HMI)

3.1.3 LOW PRICE OF COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS AS WELL AS HIGH ROI RESULTS IN DRAWING ATTENTION OF SMES

3.1.4 CONTINUOUS ACTIVITIES OR INITIATIVES UNDERTAKEN BY KEY PLAYERS

3.2 RESTRAINT

3.2.1 LACK OF COMPETENCIES WITH RESPECT TO FASTER CYCLE TIME

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR HIGH PAYLOAD CAPACITY COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS

3.3.2 INCREASING POSSIBILITY FOR ROBOT INSTALLATIONS IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES

3.4 CHALLENGE

3.4.1 SAFETY CONCERN REGARDING HUMANS INTERACTION WITH ROBOTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4.1 SAFETY STANDARDS FOR COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS

4.2 CERTIFICATIONS AND INDUSTRIAL NORMS FOR COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

5.2 TIMELINE GRID

6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

7 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 HARDWARE

7.2.1 CONTROLLERS

7.2.2 SENSORS

7.2.3 DRIVE

7.2.4 END EFFECTOR

7.2.5 CAMERAS

7.2.6 MOTORS

7.2.7 OTHERS

7.3 SOFTWARE

8 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY SAFETY METHOD

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 POWER AND FORCE LIMITING

8.3 SAFETY RATED MONITORED STOP

8.4 SPEED AND SEPARATION MONITORING

8.5 HAND GUIDING

9 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT, BY SOLUTION

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 CAMERA BASED 3D SPACE MONITORING SYSTEM

9.3 SAFE GRIPPING

9.4 SAFETY LASER SCANNER

9.5 SAFETY LIGHT CURTAIN

10 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY PAYLOAD CAPACITY

10.1 O VERVIEW

10.2 LESS THAN 5KG

10.3 5KG TO 10KG

10.4 ABOVE 10KG

11 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT, BY APPLICATION

11.1 OVERVIEW

11.2 PACKAGING

11.3 PICK AND PLACE/DROP

11.4 ASSEMBLY

11.5 MACHINE TENDING

11.6 MATERIAL HANDLING

11.7 LAB ANALYSIS

11.8 QUALITY TESTING

11.9 TEST AND INSPECTION

11.10 GLUING AND WELDING

11.11 MOLDING OPERATIONS

11.12 POLISHING

11.13 OTHERS

12 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY END USER

12.1 OVERVIEW

12.2 ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS

12.3 FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT

12.4 AUTOMOTIVE

12.5 AREROSPACE AND DEFENSE

12.6 PHARMACEUTICALS

12.7 PLASTICS AND POLYMERS

12.8 METALS AND MACHINING

12.9 FOOD AND BEVERAGES

12.10 COSTMETICS

12.11 OTHERS

13 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

13.1 EUROPE

13.1.1 GERMANY

13.1.2 FRANCE

13.1.3 U.K.

13.1.4 ITALY

13.1.5 SPAIN

13.1.6 NETHERLANDS

13.1.7 SWITZERLAND

13.1.8 RUSSIA

13.1.9 BELGIUM

13.1.10 TURKEY

13.1.11 REST OF EUROPE

14 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

14.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

15 COMPANY PROFILE

15.1 FANUC CORPORATION

15.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

15.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.1.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.1.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.1.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.1.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

15.2 ABB

15.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

15.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.2.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.2.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.2.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.2.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

15.3 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

15.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

15.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.3.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.3.6 PRODUCT AND SERVICE PORTFOLIO

15.3.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.3.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

15.4 TERADYNE INC.

15.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

15.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.4.5 COMPANY SHAR ANALYSIS

15.4.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.4.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.4.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

15.5 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.

15.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS

15.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.5.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.5.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.5.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.5.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

15.6 SMOKEY ROBOTICS / AUBO ROBOTICS

15.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.7 COMAU SPA

15.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.8 F&P ROBOTICS AG

15.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.9 FRANKA EMIKA GMBH

15.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.10 KASSOW ROBOTS

15.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.11 KUKA AG

15.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.11.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.12 MABI ROBOTIC AG

15.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.13 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

15.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.13.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.13.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.14 NACHI ROBOTIC SYSTEMS, INC.

15.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.15 OMRON CORPORATION

15.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.15.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.15.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.15.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.15.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.16 PRECISE AUTOMATION, INC

15.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.17 PRODUCTIVE ROBOTICS, INC.

15.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.17.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.17.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.18 RETHINK ROBOTICS, INC

15.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.18.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.18.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.18.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.19 STÄUBLI INTERNATIONAL AG

15.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.19.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.19.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.19.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.20 TECHMAN ROBOT

15.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.21 VECNA

15.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.21.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO

15.21.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.22 YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

15.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.22.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.22.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.22.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.22.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

16 CONCLUSION

17 QUESTIONNAIRE

18 RELATED REPORTS

