Europe Collaborative Robot Market Outlook and Forecast 2026: Growth Factors, Trends, and Top Companies Analysis for Business Development
Market Definition
A collaborative robot is capable of performing multiple tasks, as assisted by the humans. In contrast, autonomous robots are built to perform same task repeatedly and work independently. Collaborative robots have additional features, such as safety monitored stop, hand guiding, speed & separation monitoring, and power & force limiting. There are various types of collaborative robots that are used in industries like safety monitored stop is used to stop the functioning of robot when the safety zone violates; hand guiding is used for path teaching and detection of applied forces; speed & separation monitoring is used for operations requiring frequent worker presence, and power & force limiting is used for the direct collaboration with workers. Collaborative robots are being used in multiple verticals, which include supply chain management, manufacturing, and healthcare. Few force limited robot models are Universal Robots UR3, UR5, UR10, Rethink Robotics Baxter, Sawyer, KUKA LBR iiwa, ABB Yumi, Fanuc CR-35iA, and F&P Robotics among other robots.
Europe collaborative robot market is projected to register a CAGR of 55.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
Europe collaborative robot market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, solution, safety method, payload capacity, application and end user.
• On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is sub-segmented into controllers, sensors, drive, end effector, cameras, gripper, motors and others
• On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into safety light curtain, safety laser scanner, camera based 3D space monitoring system, and safe gripping
• On the basis of safety method, the market is segmented into speed and separation monitoring, power and force limiting, safety-rated monitored stop, and hand guiding.
• On the basis of payload capacity, the market is segmented into up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and above 15Kg
• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, quality inspection, pick and place/ drop, packaging and pelletizing, machine tending, molding operations, gluing and welding, test and inspection, assembly, polishing, lab analysis, entertainment, and others
• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into electrical and electronics, furniture and equipment, automotive, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, plastics and polymers, metals and machining, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others
Europe Collaborative Robot market is expected to reach a CAGR of 55.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
By Component (Hardware and Software), Solution (Safety light Curtain, Safety Laser Scanner, Camera Based 3D Space Monitoring System, Safe Gripping), Safety Method (Speed and Separation Monitoring, Power and Force Limiting, Safety-Rated Monitored Stop, Hand Guiding), Payload Capacity ( Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and Above 10Kg), Application (Material Handling, Quality Inspection, Pick and Place/ Drop, Packaging and Pelletizing, Machine Tending, Molding Operations, Gluing and Welding, Test and Inspection, Assembly, Polishing, Lab Analysis, Entertainment, and Others), End User (Electrical and Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Metals and Machining, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), Countries (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
• In component, software segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning
• In solution, camera based 3D space monitoring system segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to requirement of 2D and 3D vision for safest workspace
• In safety method, power and force limiting segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to high demand in high payload collaborative robots
• In payload capacity, 5Kg to 10Kg segment is growing at the highest CAGR as collaboration becomes more difficult with increasing payload capacity
• In application, packaging and palletizing segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to high use of collaborative robots for packaging in various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, logistics and warehouses
• In end user, automotive segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to the opportunity of releasing human operators from health-damaging and strenuous activities and achieving flexibility in the process of production
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 OVERVIEW OF THE EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 MARKETS COVERED
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1 MARKETS COVERED
2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.4 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL
2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID
2.7 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID
2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX
2.9 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS
2.10 SECONDARY SOURCES
2.11 ASSUMPTIONS
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF AUTOMATION IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIES
3.1.2 INTEGRATION OF IOT IN ROBOTICS AND IMPROVED HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE (HMI)
3.1.3 LOW PRICE OF COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS AS WELL AS HIGH ROI RESULTS IN DRAWING ATTENTION OF SMES
3.1.4 CONTINUOUS ACTIVITIES OR INITIATIVES UNDERTAKEN BY KEY PLAYERS
3.2 RESTRAINT
3.2.1 LACK OF COMPETENCIES WITH RESPECT TO FASTER CYCLE TIME
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR HIGH PAYLOAD CAPACITY COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS
3.3.2 INCREASING POSSIBILITY FOR ROBOT INSTALLATIONS IN DIFFERENT COUNTRIES
3.4 CHALLENGE
3.4.1 SAFETY CONCERN REGARDING HUMANS INTERACTION WITH ROBOTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4.1 SAFETY STANDARDS FOR COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS
4.2 CERTIFICATIONS AND INDUSTRIAL NORMS FOR COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
5.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING
5.2 TIMELINE GRID
6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
7 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY COMPONENT
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.2 HARDWARE
7.2.1 CONTROLLERS
7.2.2 SENSORS
7.2.3 DRIVE
7.2.4 END EFFECTOR
7.2.5 CAMERAS
7.2.6 MOTORS
7.2.7 OTHERS
7.3 SOFTWARE
8 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY SAFETY METHOD
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 POWER AND FORCE LIMITING
8.3 SAFETY RATED MONITORED STOP
8.4 SPEED AND SEPARATION MONITORING
8.5 HAND GUIDING
9 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT, BY SOLUTION
9.1 OVERVIEW
9.2 CAMERA BASED 3D SPACE MONITORING SYSTEM
9.3 SAFE GRIPPING
9.4 SAFETY LASER SCANNER
9.5 SAFETY LIGHT CURTAIN
10 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY PAYLOAD CAPACITY
10.1 O VERVIEW
10.2 LESS THAN 5KG
10.3 5KG TO 10KG
10.4 ABOVE 10KG
11 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT, BY APPLICATION
11.1 OVERVIEW
11.2 PACKAGING
11.3 PICK AND PLACE/DROP
11.4 ASSEMBLY
11.5 MACHINE TENDING
11.6 MATERIAL HANDLING
11.7 LAB ANALYSIS
11.8 QUALITY TESTING
11.9 TEST AND INSPECTION
11.10 GLUING AND WELDING
11.11 MOLDING OPERATIONS
11.12 POLISHING
11.13 OTHERS
12 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY END USER
12.1 OVERVIEW
12.2 ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS
12.3 FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT
12.4 AUTOMOTIVE
12.5 AREROSPACE AND DEFENSE
12.6 PHARMACEUTICALS
12.7 PLASTICS AND POLYMERS
12.8 METALS AND MACHINING
12.9 FOOD AND BEVERAGES
12.10 COSTMETICS
12.11 OTHERS
13 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
13.1 EUROPE
13.1.1 GERMANY
13.1.2 FRANCE
13.1.3 U.K.
13.1.4 ITALY
13.1.5 SPAIN
13.1.6 NETHERLANDS
13.1.7 SWITZERLAND
13.1.8 RUSSIA
13.1.9 BELGIUM
13.1.10 TURKEY
13.1.11 REST OF EUROPE
14 EUROPE COLLABORATIVE ROBOT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
14.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE
15 COMPANY PROFILE
15.1 FANUC CORPORATION
15.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
15.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.1.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.1.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.1.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.1.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
15.2 ABB
15.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
15.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.2.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.2.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.2.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.2.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
15.3 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
15.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
15.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.3.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.3.6 PRODUCT AND SERVICE PORTFOLIO
15.3.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.3.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
15.4 TERADYNE INC.
15.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.4.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
15.4.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.4.5 COMPANY SHAR ANALYSIS
15.4.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.4.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.4.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
15.5 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.
15.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
15.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.5.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
15.5.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.5.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.5.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
15.6 SMOKEY ROBOTICS / AUBO ROBOTICS
15.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.7 COMAU SPA
15.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.8 F&P ROBOTICS AG
15.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.9 FRANKA EMIKA GMBH
15.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.10 KASSOW ROBOTS
15.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.11 KUKA AG
15.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.11.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.12 MABI ROBOTIC AG
15.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.13 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.
15.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.13.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.13.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.14 NACHI ROBOTIC SYSTEMS, INC.
15.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.15 OMRON CORPORATION
15.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.15.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.15.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.15.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.15.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.16 PRECISE AUTOMATION, INC
15.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.17 PRODUCTIVE ROBOTICS, INC.
15.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.17.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.17.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.18 RETHINK ROBOTICS, INC
15.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.18.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.18.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.18.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.19 STÄUBLI INTERNATIONAL AG
15.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.19.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.19.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.19.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.20 TECHMAN ROBOT
15.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.20.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.20.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.21 VECNA
15.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.21.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO
15.21.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
15.22 YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
15.22.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
15.22.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
15.22.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
15.22.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
15.22.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
16 CONCLUSION
17 QUESTIONNAIRE
18 RELATED REPORTS
