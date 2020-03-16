This Essential Oil Market intelligence study curates an exhaustive database of industrial essentials for formulating favorable strategies. A thorough investigation of the value chain and the distribution channel is provided in this study by business professionals. The Market study offers detailed information pertaining to the extent and application of the market, which helps better understand the global sector. This report on the Global Market discusses several growth prospects, including the industry sectors, current trends, up-to-date outlines, driving factors, and hurdles, overall offering market projections for the coming years.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global essential oils (EO) market was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. EOs are antiseptic, antibacterial, disinfectant, and biotic in nature, and, depending on the essence used, they may be soothing and relaxing as well.

The report entails an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry, including elaborate profiles of leading companies Cargill (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), dôTERRA International LLC. (U.S.), Young Living Essential Oils (U.S.) and Givaudan SA (Switzerland).

Product Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Orange oil

Lemon oil

Lime oil

Peppermint oil

Cornmint oil

Citronella oil

Spearmint oil

Geranium oil

Clove leaf oil

Eucalyptus oil

Jasmine oil

Tea tree oil

Rosemary oil

Lavender oil

Others

Method of Extraction (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Distillation

Carbon dioxide extraction

Cold press extraction

Solvent extraction

Others

Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Food & beverage

Cosmetics & toiletries

Aromatherapy

Home care

Health care

Others

The interest of processed functional food manufacturing in gelatine hydrolysates has grown in the last years for their potential nutraceutical activity. Interest in nutraceuticals is growing rapidly worldwide, as they are a safe alternative to pharmaceutical drugs, which use is sometimes limited by toxicity or intolerance reactions.

Essential Oil and gelatine hydrolysates could be attractive nutraceuticals for their interesting bioactive properties. The beneficial effect of these on different diseases has been reported in animal or clinical studies, and actually, several supplements, including collagen-derived peptides have been patented and are currently commercialized in USA, Japan, and Europe. Moreover, hydrolyzed gelatine products have received GRAS status (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Essential Oils are required to be as safe as their animal origin counterparts. Considering the regulatory framework, as components of medical devices, they should pass all the biocompatibility tests. For instance, for medical devices, ISO 10993 tests, in accordance with the Essential Requirements defined in Annex I of the COUNCIL DIRECTIVE 93/42/EEC, needed by the corresponding international/national regulations. Moreover, they should present acceptable allergy/anaphylaxis risks and immunotoxicity, which may be challenging due to phylogeny differences between human and marine species, such as, non-mammal marine species.

Nowadays, Essential Oil has a huge range of applications in the health-related sectors, namely in the pharmaceutical industry, in the cosmetics, and in medical care (including plastic surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and dentistry). In non-health sectors, it is used in the food sector (such as food processing, as nutraceuticals), but most often as gelatin, that is, in its denatured form. The high potential use of these products has been the rationale for intense research on various applications over the years…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

