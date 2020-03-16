Endpoint Detection and Response Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
The global Endpoint Detection and Response market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Endpoint Detection and Response market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Endpoint Detection and Response market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Endpoint Detection and Response market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Endpoint Detection and Response market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Endpoint Detection and Response market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Endpoint Detection and Response market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Endpoint Detection and Response market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intel Security
Cisco Systems
RSA Security
Fireeye
Guidance Software
Carbon Black
Digital Guardian
Tripwire
Symantec Corporation
Crowdstrike
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Workstations
Mobile Devices
Servers
POS Terminals
Segment by Application
BFSI
IT and telecom
Government and public utilities
Aerospace and defense
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Others
