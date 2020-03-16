Edutainment Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Edutainment Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Pororo Parks, Kidzania, Plabo, Legoland Discovery Center, CurioCity, Kindercity, Mattel Play Town, Totter’s Otterville, Kidz Holding S.A.L, Little Explorers ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Edutainment market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Edutainment, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Edutainment Market: The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words “education” and “entertainment”. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.

Among the key regional markets, SEA & others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global edutainment market.

Revenue from the edutainment market in North America and Western Europe is expected to collectively account for over 44% of the global edutainment market revenue in 2018.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Edutainment in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Interactive

⟴ Non-interactive

⟴ Hybrid combination

⟴ Explorative games

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Edutainment in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Children (0-12 years)

⟴ Teenager (13-18 years)

⟴ Young adult (19-25 years)

⟴ Adult (25+ years)

Edutainment Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

