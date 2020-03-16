Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Veeam Software, Bluelock Privacy, Zerto, Windstream Communications, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, Sungard Availability Services, Infrascale Inc., IBM, Dell ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market: Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

The global market for DRaaS is driven by the necessary requirement of backup services for organization’s data. Moreover, DRaaS is a fast recovery solution, cost effective and offers flexibility. It also offers automation capability service which enables optimum utilization of resources at low cost ensuring smooth flow of operations through its automated capabilities and enables scalable, reliable and secure solutions to the enterprises. The rate of implementation of these services in small and large enterprises alike is growing rapidly, thereby propelling the demand for these solutions. However, compatibility of specific applications in the cloud environment and dependence on DRaaS provider to implement the solution in the right manner and meet the desired objectives are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

Geographically, North America region presents good growth opportunities for DraaS solution providers on account of surge in adoption of new and emerging technologies and huge investments by the enterprises in cloud-based solutions.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Premises-to-Cloud

⟴ Cloud-to-Cloud

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Government

⟴ Retail

⟴ Communication and Technology

⟴ Healthcare

⟴ BFSI

⟴ Manufacturing

⟴ Others

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

