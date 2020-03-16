Critical Illness Insurance Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Critical Illness Insurance Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( China Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, China Pacific Insurance, Aviva, Legal & General, New China Life Insurance, AXA, Prudential plc, Aegon, Allianz, AIG, UnitedHealthcare, Zurich, MetLife, Dai-ichi Life Group, Sun Life Financial, Huaxia life Insurance, Aflac, Liberty Mutual, HCF ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Critical Illness Insurance market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Critical Illness Insurance, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Critical Illness Insurance Market: Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Critical Illness Insurance in each type, can be classified into:

⟴ Disease Insurance

⟴ Medical Insurance

⟴ Income Protection Insurance

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Critical Illness Insurance in each application, can be classified into:

⟴ Cancer

⟴ Heart Attack

⟴ Stroke

Critical Illness Insurance Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

